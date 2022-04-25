Motion Preservation Devices Market To Surge During Forecast Period Owing To Increased Consumer Demand 

Spine-related disorders and deformities are treated using motion preservation devices. Disorders such as spinal stenosis and lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis are caused due to the degeneration of intervertebral disc, deformity, tumors, and trauma. Implant systems equipped with specially designed spinal instrumentation such as plates, rods, and screws, which are used for fusion, correct deformities, and stabilize & strengthen the spine, are used in motion preservation surgical procedures.

The motion preservation devices market generated $920 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $1,902 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of spinal disorders, and growth in patient awareness about advances in spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent regulatory approval procedure hamper the market growth.

The report segments the motion preservation devices market based on product type, surgery, and region. According to the product type, it is segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, artificial disc replacement devices, annulus repair devices, and nuclear disc prostheses devices. Based on the type of surgery, the market is segmented into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players have adopted product development strategies such as product launches, approvals, and clinical trials. For instance, in September 2012, Globus Medical, Inc. received FDA approval for SECURE-C Artificial Cervical Disc, which is used to replace the diseased cervical disc causing arm pain and/or weakness or numbness.

MOTION PRESERVATION DEVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Motion Preservation Devices

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Interspinous Process Spacers

Pedicle Screw-based Systems

Facet Replacement Products

Artificial Discs

Artificial Cervical Discs

Artificial Lumbar Discs

Annulus Repair Devices

Nuclear Disc Prostheses

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Aurora Spine Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical, Inc.

HPI Implants

Paradigm Spine

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Raymedica, Inc.

Spinal Kinetics, Inc.

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

