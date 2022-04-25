Spine Bone Stimulators Market Size, Share, Growth 2021-2030

Spine bone stimulators are used during a spinal fusion surgery along with spinal instrumentation (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts. Their main function is to enhance the bone’s healing process, which is essential for spinal fusion procedure, and are typically worn after this surgery. A bone stimulator, internal or external, is a small device that delivers low-voltage electrical currents directly to the spinal area where bone growth (spine fusion) is about to occur.

The spine bone stimulators market was valued at $562 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $724 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by the increase in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis. However, advent of bone growth-stimulating drugs, fixation instrumentation during fusion and non-union fractures, and high initial cost of these devices are expected to impede this market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The report segments the spine bone stimulators market based on product type, surgery, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive stimulators. By surgery type, it is divided into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market has witnessed launch of various spine bone stimulators that are used for spinal fusion. For instance, the product range of Orthofix International NV for bone stimulation has stimulated the market growth. Next-generation bone growth stimulation products-Physio-Stim(R) and Spinal-Stim(R) have empowered the company to increase its market share in the total spine stimulation market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations through 2014-2022 of the global spine bone stimulators market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions and factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to showcase the financial scenario of the market.

The market conditions are comprehensively analyzed region- and country-wise.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device

Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key companies operating in the spine bone stimulators market that are profiled in the report are as follows:

Aetna, Inc.

Bioventus LLC

DJO Global, Inc.

elizur Corporation

IGEA S.p.A.

Medtronic plc

Orchid Medical, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Ossatec Benelux B.V.

Smith & Nephew plc

Verve Consulting Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

