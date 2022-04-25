Animal Vaccines Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Veterinary vaccines are used for prevention of diseases that affect animals. Animal vaccination is a cost-effective solution to maintain animal health and sustainability, offering various benefits such as improved animal health & welfare of companion animals, improvement in livestock products, and prevention of transmission of diseases from animal to humans. Humans are largely dependent on animals, as they are the major source of milk, meat, and other dairy products. Thus, with increase in population, the demand for animal products also increases, fueling the production of vaccines for cattle, pigs, poultry, and sheep.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of animal vaccines market is driven by increase in healthcare spending by governments. In addition, rise in consumption of meat, milk, and protein; and extensively growing pet ownership drive the market. However, lack of awareness toward pet health and expensive storage & production of vaccines are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

KEY BENEFITS

The global animal vaccines market report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations prevailing in the market.

The market estimations from 2014 to 2022 are based on high-end analysis of the key developments.

The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the product type and animal type.

Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed and analyzed to understand the competitive market scenario.

In-depth geographical analysis helps to understand the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Dogs

Cats

Others

Cattle

Pigs

Poultry

Sheep

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report include the following:

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Boehringer

Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Sanofi S.A.

Nutreco N.V.

Virbac S.A.

The other players of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Nexvet

PHL Associates, Inc.

Hygieia Biological Laboratories

Colorado Serum Company

Pfizer

Arko Laboratories, Ltd.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

