Implantable Defibrillators Market To Boost Medical Waste Containers Market Revenue Growth

Implantable defibrillators is a battery-powered small device placed underneath chest or abdomen to keep track of patient’s heart rate. Increase in palpitation is diagnosed by the device and the normal heart rhythm is restored. These devices play a vital role in preventing sudden cardiac arrest in patients who suffer from sustained ventricular tachycardia or atrial fibrillation. Therefore, ICDs constantly monitor the heart rhythm through electrodes and deliver treatments when abnormal heart rhythm is detected. The treatments through ICDs include pacing, cardioversion, and defibrillation to restore normal heart rhythm.

The implantable defibrillator market was valued at $6,006 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,449 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This is attributed to the advancements in the technology such as introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming, extend battery life, and development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs. In addition, rise in incidence of atrial fibrillation and high risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) fuel the demand for implantable defibrillator devices.

Furthermore, introduction of subcutaneous ICD technology in 2012 has revolutionized the treatment technology for cardiac rhythm management through these devices. Boston Scientific’s S-ICDs was granted market clearance in 2012, which was the first commercially available S-ICDs system worldwide. S-ICDs are widely adopted, as they are implanted below the skin without the leads to be placed inside the heart. This fueled the demand for S-ICDs globally, thus driving the growth of the market. However, presence of alternative treatment and limited insurance coverage are projected to hamper the market growth.

The implantable defibrillator market is segmented based on product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDS), and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global implantable defibrillator market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are analyzed in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDS)

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Egypt

Israel

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova PLC Company

Imricor Medical Systems

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Mayo Clinic US

Medtronic Plc

MRI Interventions, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Biotronik Se & Co.KG

Sorin Group

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

