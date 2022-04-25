Laparoscopy Devices Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to examine organs inside the abdomen or pelvic cavities by inserting a laparoscope through a small incision in the abdomen. A laparoscope comprises a long, thin tube with high-intensity light, and high-resolution camera attached in the front. The camera transmits images to the monitor as it travels through the abdomen. Laparoscopy is used for the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), cysts, and fibroids. Rise in cases of morbid obesity at the global level is the major factor that drives the laparoscopy market growth. In addition, growth in bariatric surgeries performed globally to reduce weight enhances the market growth.

However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of these devices restrains the market growth. Further, increase in adoption of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and introduction of innovative laparoscopic devices in the market offer lucrative opportunities. The global laparoscopy market was valued at $9,350 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $14,046 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global laparoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, robot-assisted surgical systems, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into general surgery, bariatric surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, and others.

General surgical application is further classified into cholecystectomies, hernia repairs, appendectomies, anti-reflux surgeries, and others, whereas bariatric surgical application is classified into gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric banding, and others. Furthermore, based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Energy devices account for the highest market share in 2015, and is anticipated lead throughout the forecast period and is attributed to the technological advancements in the field of energy devices that aids in more precise and safe laparoscopic procedures. Bariatric surgery application possesses high market potential, owing to the surge in number of gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding surgeries.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has accounted for the highest market share in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors, such as technologically advanced laparoscopy surgeries and significant increase in bariatric surgeries due to high number of obese population. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global laparoscopy market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2022 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analyses of the key segments of the industry, which helps in understanding the type of products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Suction or Irrigation Systems

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Accessories

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Cholecystectomies

Hernia Repairs

Appendectomies

Anti-Reflux Surgeries

Others

Bariatric Surgery

Gastric Bypass

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Banding

Others

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC. (Covidien)

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

ConMed Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew PLC.

Stryker

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Silex Medical, LLC.

Life Care Medical Devices Limited

Cook Medical Incorporated

Fortimedix Surgical

TransEnterix, Inc.

Encision Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Microline Surgical Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

