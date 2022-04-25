Global Phospholipid Market Size study, by Product Type (Natural Phospholipids, Synthetic Phospholipids) by Function (Emulsifiers, Texturizers, Stabilizers, Binding Agent, Releasing Agent) by End Use Industries (Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Phospholipid Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Phospholipids are an essential part of biological membranes. Phospholipids can be derived from all kinds of living plants or animals. Some of the good sources of phospholipids are eggs, organ meats, lean meats, fish, cereal grains, and oilseeds. Phospholipids are also helpful in absorption of fat-soluble nutrients, like omega-3 fatty acids. Natural phospholipids contain relatively high amounts of linoleic acid which provides smoothness and elasticity to the skin. Growing cosmetics industry and rising demand for organic food products are key drivers for the growth of Phospholipid market.

For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI) USA- In the year 2020 sales of plant-based food products in USA estimated at USD 7 billion, an increase of over 27% from sales of USD 5.5 billion during the 2019 period. Also, In February 2021 Lipogen, an Israel-based ingredient manufacturer has launched phospholipid formula CognoLipid in North America. It helps in reducing high chronic stress by balancing the stress hormone, called cortisol. This move will help expand its presence in North America. Also, with the increasing application in pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals industry, the adoption & demand for Phospholipid is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile pricing of raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Phospholipid market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing cosmetics industry and increasing demand for plant-based products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing demand for natural cosmetics products and growing adoption of organic food products in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Phospholipid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Kewpie Corporation

Lasenor Emul SL

Lecico GmbH

Lipoid GmbH

Sime Darby Unimills B.V. (The Netherlands)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Natural Phospholipids

Synthetic Phospholipids

By Function:

Emulsifiers

Texturizers

Stabilizers

Binding Agent

Releasing Agent

By End Use Industries:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Phospholipid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

