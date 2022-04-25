Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market 2021 Segment Overview, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030 | Lanxess Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products, Clariant International

Global Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market Size study, by Form Type (Solid/Semi-Solid, Liquid) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Application (Facial Skincare, Body Care Products, Cosmetic Products) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

As per a Haward health study over exposure of blue light from electronics devices like smartphone and digital screens causes chronic, low-grade inflammation which can turn into a silent killer and contributes to cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and other conditions. Some of the blue light protection ingredients are Gogi fruit, pomegranate, mangosteen, noni fruit, and astaxanthin among others. Generally, there are two types of ingredients which are conventional and organic. Increasing screen time and rising consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of over exposure of blue light are key drivers for the growth of Blue Light Protection Ingredients market. For instance, according to MedlinePlus, USA- as of 2020, American children spend around 3 hours a day watching TV. Added together, all types of screen time totals 5 to 7 hours a day. Also, as per UNICEF- during covid 19 lockdown in the year 2020, digital game distributors, reported rapid increase in the number of daily users from 19 million in early March to a record high of 23.5 million in early April.

Also, in December 2021 Florence by Mills, a Los Angeles, CA based cosmetics company has launched the Blue Light Collection, a trio of skin care products for protecting skin from blue light exposure. It includes a moisturizer, toner and makeup setting spray. Also, with rising penetration of smartphones in emerging economies and rising research and development activities, new product launches from market players, the adoption & demand for Blue Light Protection Ingredients is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of organic ingredients and slow penetration from developing economies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing screen-time and growing awareness regarding blue light protection ingredients among the consumers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing IT & BPO sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lanxess Corporation

DSM Nutritional Products, LLC

Clariant International Ltd

RAHN AG

BASF Group

Croda International Plc

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Kobo Products, Inc.

Evonik Industries

Lonza Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form Type:

Solid/Semi-Solid

Liquid

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Facial Skincare

Body Care Products

Cosmetic Products

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

