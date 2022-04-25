Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2030 | Jindal Poly Films, Uflex, SRF

Global BOPET Packaging Films Market Size study, by Thickness (Below 15 Micron BOPET Packaging Films, 15-30 Micron BOPET Packaging Films, 30-50 Micron BOPET Packaging Films, Above 50 Micron BOPET Packaging Films) by Application (Labels, Tapes, Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Laminates) by end use industries (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Other Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global BOPET Packaging Films Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

BOPET (Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate) refers to polyester film. BOPET films are made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET). BOPET films are used across Food, Beverages, and cosmetics sectors due to its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, gas and aroma barrier properties and electrical insulation. Growing food and beverages sector and growing demand for durable packaging solutions are key drivers for the growth of BOPET Packaging Films market. For instance, according to global database Management company Statista- as of 2020, the global market for non-alcoholic drinks was estimated at USD 1.03 trillion and as per projections by the year 2025 the market would amount to USD 1.44 trillion. In recent events in September 2020, Cosmo Films Ltd., Indian multinational developer of specialty films for packaging, lamination & labeling applications has developed a novel BOPP based clear thermal lamination antimicrobial films.

The antimicrobial technology used in this packaging prevents bacterial infections on packaged items. Furthermore, in November 2021 UFlex has started its new BOPET film manufacturing plant in Nigeria with a production capacity of 45,000 tons per annum. Also, with rapid advancement in Packaging Films and increasing demand for flexible packaging solution from end use verticals such as Cosmetics, Food and Beverages industries, the adoption & demand for BOPET Packaging Films is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, rising consciousness towards environmental concerns and disruptions in the global supply chain due to pandemic restrictions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global BOPET Packaging Films Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for packaged food products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing fast food product chains in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the BOPET Packaging Films Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Uflex Ltd.

SRF Limited

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc.

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

RETAL Industries Ltd.

Fatra A.S

DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Ester Industries Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

Below 15 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

15-30 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

30-50 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

Above 50 Micron BOPET Packaging Films

By Application:

Labels

Tapes

Wraps

Bags & Pouches

Laminates

By End Use Industries:

food

Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Blue Light Protection Ingredients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

