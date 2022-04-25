Clamshell Packaging Market 2021 Future Trend, Business Strategies and Forecast by 2030 | Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Westrock, Parksons Packaging

Global Clamshell Packaging Market Size study, by Packaging Type (Trays, Bowls, Boxes & Containers, Others) by Material Type (Plastic, Paper/Paperboard) by Product Type (Mock Clamshells, 2-Piece Clamshells, Tri-Fold Clamshells) by end use industries (Food, Electrical & Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Household Goods, Gifts, Toys & Stationery, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Clamshell Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Clamshell packaging refers to packaging type in which one single container spilt into two halves. A hinge joins the two halves. This type of packaging usually consists of a variety of plastics, including PVC, polyester, and polystyrene. The hinges allow this type of packaging to open like a clamshell. Growing cosmetics and personal care industry and rising adoption of durable and appealing Packaging Solution are key drivers for the growth of Clamshell Packaging market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- In 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was worth USD 281.14 billion. The market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028.

For 2028, the market is forecast to be worth over USD 0.5 trillion. In recent events in November 2020 US-based sustainable technology firm Footprint has launched plant-based compostable clamshell to-go container for the food industry and in October 2021 Jamestown Plastics launched sustainable clamshell packaging named Clamtainer, the packaging uses the patented Click-It Closure technology, which offers a one-snap closing system. Also, with growing food services industry and changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Clamshell Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials and negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on end use verticals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Clamshell Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing food retailing and foodservice industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing Food and beverages and cosmetics industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clamshell Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Westrock Company

Parksons Packaging Ltd.

VisiPak Inc.

Prime Packaging LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Universal Plastics Corporation

Amcor plc

Placon Corporation Inc.

Dordan Manufacturing Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Trays

Bowls

Boxes & Containers

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Paper/Paperboard

By Product Type:

Mock Clamshells

2-Piece Clamshells

Tri-Fold Clamshells

By End Use Industries:

Food

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Goods

Gifts, Toys & Stationery

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Clamshell Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

