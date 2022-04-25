Foamed Plastics Market 2021 Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2030 | Berry Global, Dart Container, Sealed Air, Pactiv LLC

Global Foamed Plastics Market Size study, by Product Type (Packaging, Wrapping, Cushioning, Insulation, Others, Construction, Others) by Material (Polyurethane (PU) Foams, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam, Vinyl (Plastisol, PVC) Foams, Others (PE Foam, PP Foam)) by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Foamed Plastics Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Foamed plastic refers to a type of resin that has been frothed with air bubbles. On solidification, the plastic shapes in a sponge-like structure which can be controlled for softness or rigidity. Plastics that are commonly foamed include vinyl’s, polystyrene, polyethylene, phenolics, silicones, cellulose acetate, and urethanes. Foams are used in a number of applications such as helmets, packaging materials. Growing Logistics and Transportation industry and rising food packaging Market are key drivers for the growth of Foamed Plastics market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- In Union Budget 2021, the government of India has allocated USD 32.02 billion to enhance the transport infrastructure. Furthermore, the government expanded the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) to 7,400 projects worth USD 15.09 billion were completed as of 2020. Through the NIP, the government invested USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure development as of July 2021 and as per global database Management Company Statista- In 2019, the global rail freight traffic was estimated at 9.3 trillion-ton kilometers and is expected to reach roughly 12 trillion-ton kilometers by the year 2025.

In April 2020, JSP launched new polymer Foam. The new polymer grade, Arpro 35 Ocean’, is made with 15 per cent recycled maritime industry waste recovered from fishing nets and ropes. Also, with the emergence of e-commerce and logistics services and rapid urbanization in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Foamed Plastics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility of raw material prices and growing concern over foamed plastic pollution impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Foamed Plastics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing logistics and transportation sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing cross border trade in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Foamed Plastics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Berry Global Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Pactiv LLC

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Groupe Guillin SA

D & W Fine Pack LLC

Genpak, LLC

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Sirap Gema S.p.a

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Packaging

Wrapping

Cushioning

Insulation

Others

Construction

Others

By Material:

Polyurethane (PU) Foams

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam

Vinyl (Plastisol, PVC) Foams

Others (PE Foam, PP Foam)

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Foamed Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

