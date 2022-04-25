Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market 2021 Growth Factors, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030 | Mondi Group, VPK Packaging Group, International Paper Company

Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Size study, by Product Type (Corrugated Box, Octabins, High Performance Totes, Vegetable Totes, Pallets, POP Displays, Others (Edge Protectors, etc.)) by Board Type (Single Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, Double Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, Triple Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging) by Capacity (Up to 100 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, 100 to 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, Above 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging) by end use industries (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Textiles, Glassware & Ceramics, Automobiles, Homecare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037

Heavy duty corrugated packaging products are widely used as shipping containers. Corrugated packaging solutions are used to package goods such as food items, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other materials. Heavy duty corrugated boxes such as boxes provide crush resistance and adequate strength for stacking in warehouses. They are sustainable, biodegradable, and can be recycled. Growing demand for Consumers Electronics and rising e-commerce sector are key drivers for the growth of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market.

For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2022, revenue in the Consumer Electronics market amounts to USD 1.0 trillion and the market is expected to grow annually by 1.82% from 2022 to 2026 and would amount to USD 1.07 trillion and as per India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)-As of 2019, Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market was estimated at USD 10.93 billion and as per projections the Appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach USD 21.18 billion by the year 2025.

Recently, in June 2021, Mondi Group, British multinational packaging and paper group has acquired Olmuksan International Paper, a leading corrugated packaging player based in Turkey. Also, with growing Cross border Trade in post covid era and rising Food and beverages sector, the adoption & demand for Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in raw material prices coupled with disruptions in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic are some of the factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and rising consumer electronics industry in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing e-commerce sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Mondi Group

VPK Packaging Group

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Georgia Pacific LLC

Pratt Industries Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Elsons International

.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Corrugated Box

Octabins

High Performance Totes

Vegetable Totes

Pallets

POP Displays

Others (Edge Protectors, etc.)

By Board Type:

Single Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging

Double Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging

Triple Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging

By Capacity:

Up to 100 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging

100 to 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging

Above 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Consumer Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Healthcare

Textiles

Glassware & Ceramics

Automobiles

Homecare

Others

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Mondi Group

VPK Packaging Group

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Georgia Pacific LLC

Pratt Industries Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Sonoco Products Company

Elsons International

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/