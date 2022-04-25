Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market 2021 Growth Factors, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030 | Mondi Group, VPK Packaging Group, International Paper Company

Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Size study, by Product Type (Corrugated Box, Octabins, High Performance Totes, Vegetable Totes, Pallets, POP Displays, Others (Edge Protectors, etc.)) by Board Type (Single Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, Double Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, Triple Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging) by Capacity (Up to 100 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, 100 to 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging, Above 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging) by end use industries (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Healthcare, Textiles, Glassware & Ceramics, Automobiles, Homecare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037
Heavy duty corrugated packaging products are widely used as shipping containers. Corrugated packaging solutions are used to package goods such as food items, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other materials. Heavy duty corrugated boxes such as boxes provide crush resistance and adequate strength for stacking in warehouses. They are sustainable, biodegradable, and can be recycled. Growing demand for Consumers Electronics and rising e-commerce sector are key drivers for the growth of Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging market.
For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2022, revenue in the Consumer Electronics market amounts to USD 1.0 trillion and the market is expected to grow annually by 1.82% from 2022 to 2026 and would amount to USD 1.07 trillion and as per India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)-As of 2019, Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market was estimated at USD 10.93 billion and as per projections the Appliances and consumer electronics industry is expected to double to reach USD 21.18 billion by the year 2025.
Recently, in June 2021, Mondi Group, British multinational packaging and paper group has acquired Olmuksan International Paper, a leading corrugated packaging player based in Turkey. Also, with growing Cross border Trade in post covid era and rising Food and beverages sector, the adoption & demand for Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in raw material prices coupled with disruptions in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic are some of the factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and rising consumer electronics industry in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing e-commerce sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037
Major market player included in this report are:
Mondi Group
VPK Packaging Group
International Paper Company
WestRock Company
Georgia Pacific LLC
Pratt Industries Inc.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
DS Smith Packaging Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Elsons International
.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Corrugated Box
Octabins
High Performance Totes
Vegetable Totes
Pallets
POP Displays
Others (Edge Protectors, etc.)
By Board Type:
Single Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging
Double Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging
Triple Wall Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging
By Capacity:
Up to 100 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging
100 to 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging
Above 300 lbs. Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging
By End Use Industries:
Food & Beverages
Chemicals
Consumer Electronics
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Healthcare
Textiles
Glassware & Ceramics
Automobiles
Homecare
Others
Directly Purchase the Complete Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Mondi Group
VPK Packaging Group
International Paper Company
WestRock Company
Georgia Pacific LLC
Pratt Industries Inc.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
DS Smith Packaging Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Elsons International
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/heavy-duty-corrugated-packaging-market/QI037
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/