Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast 2021-2030 | Dow Chemical, BASF SE, Multisol

Global Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market Size study, by Additive Type (Polymers Fatty Acids, Esters & Amides, Others) by end use industries (Automobile Lubricants, Industrial Lubricants, Aviation Lubricants, Energy/ Power Generation Lubricants, Rail Lubricants) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Organic friction modifier additives (OFMs) refer to surfactant molecules which are added to engine oils to reduce friction in the boundary lubrication regime. They are thought to work by forming an absorbed layer, which provides low friction. Friction modifier additives affect the frictional properties between two rubbing surfaces. They prevent scoring, reduce wear and noise. Some of the organic friction modifiers are oil-soluble organo-molybdenum additives, functionalized polymers, and dispersed nanoparticles. Growing automotive industry and recent merger and acquisition activities by leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Organic Friction Modifier Additives market.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- Indian automobile exports estimated at 1,419,430 units between April 2021 to June 2021 period as compared to 436,500 units in April 2020 to June 2020.Also, in august 2021, LANXESS, Germany based specialty chemicals company has acquired Emerald Kalama Chemical, speciality chemicals company based in Cologne, USA. The U.S.-based company is a world-leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and rapid industrialization in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Organic Friction Modifier Additives is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of other cost-effective alternatives and fluctuating prices of crude oil impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and growing automotive sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing automotive industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Chemical Company Limited,

BASF SE,

Multisol Ltd,

Eastman Chemical Co.,

Cargill, Inc.,

Chemtura Corporation (LANXESS Solutions US, Inc.),

International Lubricants Inc.,

Celanese Corporation,

Croda International Plc,

Afton Chemicals Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Additive Type:

Polymers

Fatty Acids

Esters & Amides

Others

By End Use Industries:

Automobile Lubricants

Industrial Lubricants

Aviation Lubricants

Energy/ Power Generation Lubricants

Rail Lubricants

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

