Ursolic Acid Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players 2021-2030 | Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Geneham Pharmaceutical, Hunan E.K HERB

Global Ursolic Acid Market Size study, by Product Type (25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Others) by Source (Holy Basil (Tulsi), Elderflowers, Peppermint Leaves, Periwinkle, Hawthorn, Lavender, Bilberry, Devil’s Claw, Oregano, Thyme, Cherry laurel leaves), by From (Liquid, Powdered, Capsules), by End User (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Healthcare Industry, Nutraceutical Industry) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Ursolic Acid Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Ursolic Acid is a type of pentacyclic triterpenoid which identifies the epicuticular waxes particularly of apples and widely found in the peels of fruits, and also in herbs and spices such as rosemary and thyme. The Ursolic acid prevents chemotherapy’s effects and cancer germs from the body. Thus, the cancer is increasing the use of Ursolic acid is also increasing. For instance, as per MDPI, in 2018 there were 18.1 million people who were diagnosed with cancer and there were more than more than 9.6 million deaths due to cancer. In addition, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, in the United States, there were 1.8 million of new cases of cancer and 606,520 deaths due to cancer.
Also, with the increasing growth for nutraceutical and functional food-based products, the adoption & demand for Ursolic Acid is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of Ursolic acid impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Ursolic Acid market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in fitness activities and increased concern of consumer for healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising use of cosmetics industry which is excelling the cosmetic market and the demand for emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ursolic Acid market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd.
Geneham Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Hunan E.K HERB Co., Ltd.
Hunan NutraMax Inc.
Microherb Inc.
Ottokemi
Merck KGaA
TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
Xi’an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
25% Ursolic Acid
50% Ursolic Acid
90% Ursolic Acid
98% Ursolic Acid
Others
By Source:
Holy Basil (Tulsi)
Elderflowers
Peppermint Leaves
Periwinkle
Hawthorn
Lavender
Bilberry
Devil’s Claw
Oregano
Thyme
Cherry laurel leaves
By From:
Liquid
Powdered
Capsules
By End User:
Cosmetic Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Healthcare Industry
Nutraceutical Industry
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Ursolic Acid Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
