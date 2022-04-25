Ursolic Acid Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players 2021-2030 | Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Geneham Pharmaceutical, Hunan E.K HERB

Global Ursolic Acid Market Size study, by Product Type (25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Others) by Source (Holy Basil (Tulsi), Elderflowers, Peppermint Leaves, Periwinkle, Hawthorn, Lavender, Bilberry, Devil’s Claw, Oregano, Thyme, Cherry laurel leaves), by From (Liquid, Powdered, Capsules), by End User (Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Healthcare Industry, Nutraceutical Industry) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Ursolic Acid Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Ursolic Acid is a type of pentacyclic triterpenoid which identifies the epicuticular waxes particularly of apples and widely found in the peels of fruits, and also in herbs and spices such as rosemary and thyme. The Ursolic acid prevents chemotherapy’s effects and cancer germs from the body. Thus, the cancer is increasing the use of Ursolic acid is also increasing. For instance, as per MDPI, in 2018 there were 18.1 million people who were diagnosed with cancer and there were more than more than 9.6 million deaths due to cancer. In addition, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, in the United States, there were 1.8 million of new cases of cancer and 606,520 deaths due to cancer.

Also, with the increasing growth for nutraceutical and functional food-based products, the adoption & demand for Ursolic Acid is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of Ursolic acid impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Ursolic Acid market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in fitness activities and increased concern of consumer for healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising use of cosmetics industry which is excelling the cosmetic market and the demand for emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ursolic Acid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd.

Geneham Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Hunan E.K HERB Co., Ltd.

Hunan NutraMax Inc.

Microherb Inc.

Ottokemi

Merck KGaA

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Xi’an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others

By Source:

Holy Basil (Tulsi)

Elderflowers

Peppermint Leaves

Periwinkle

Hawthorn

Lavender

Bilberry

Devil’s Claw

Oregano

Thyme

Cherry laurel leaves

By From:

Liquid

Powdered

Capsules

By End User:

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Ursolic Acid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

