Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand 2021-2030

Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market Size study, by Product (Bags, Pouches & Sachets, Wrapping Films, Laminates, Others (Liners, Stick Packs, etc.)) by Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminium Foil) by Layer Structure (3 Layers, 5 Layers, 7 Layers, more than 7 Layers) by end use industries (foods, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Homecare, Electricals & Electronics, Agriculture & Allied Industries, Textiles & Apparels) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Multilayer food packaging solutions refers to tailored packaging solutions which carries properties of diverse materials, combined together into one packaging solution. Flexible packaging like pouches, bags, lidding and rigid packaging such as trays, cups, and bottles consist of variable material, combined in layers. Through the approach to combine materials, these packaging solutions offer technical and systemic strengths. Growing Food & Beverages industry and rising Merger & Acquisition and new product launches are key drivers for the growth of Multilayer Flexible Packaging market. For instance, according to The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA)- in 2020, the total plant-based market in US valued at USD 7 billion, witnessing growth rate of over 27% from USD 5.5 billion in USA. In 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households purchased plant-based foods (Over 71 million households)- up from 53 percent in 2019.

Also, in recent events in October 2021 C-P flexible Packaging Pennsylvania, US based Packaging and Containers Manufacturer has acquired Norcross, Georgia based Preferred Packaging manufacturer of multilayer flexible films and in September 2021 HKScan, Finnish manufacturer of meat foods and products collaborated with Woodly and Wipak to develop wood-based plastic packaging for its grilled sausage series. Also, with the increasing penetration of ready-to-eat food products in emerging economies and growing trend of online retailing, the adoption & demand for Multilayer Flexible Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on end use industries and rising consciousness over plastic use are some of the factors which can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing demand for ready to eat food products and rising online retailing in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Scientex.,

Berry Global Inc.,

Mondi,

Sealed Air,

Uflex Limited,

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.,

Jindal Group,

Sonoco Products Company,

C-P Flexible Packaging.,

saperatec GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bags

Pouches & Sachets

Wrapping Films

Laminates

Others (Liners, Stick Packs, etc.)

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil

By Layer Structure:

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

More than 7 Layers

By End Use Industries:

food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Homecare

Electricals & Electronics

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Textiles & Apparels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Multilayer Flexible Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

