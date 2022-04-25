Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market 2021 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030 | Ball, Crown Holdings, Alucon PCL

Global Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market Size study, by Capacity Type (Less than 100 ml, 100-250ml, 251-500 ml, more than 500 ml) by Product Type (Necked In, Shaped Wall, Straight Wall) by end use industries (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Household Products, Automotive/Industrial, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Aerosol cans refers to mechanism designed to turn a liquid into a finely dispersed mist. To ensure that the product comes out evenly, the contents have to squeeze into the can with a pump or compressor. Generally, Aerosol cans are made from aluminum, with a tin coating. Growing Cosmetics and Personal Care industry and rising collaboration and new product launches from leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Aluminium Aerosol Cans market.

For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- as of 2020, The global market value for natural cosmetics and personal care was valued at USD 38.2 billion and as per projections by the year 2027 the market would reach to USD 54.5 billion. Also, in recent events in August 2019, German aerosol can manufacturer Tubex has launched its new light weight aerosol aluminium can and also, in June 2020 Swiss based manufacturer of aluminum monobloc cans Nussbaum Matzingen, has launched an aerosol can made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) aluminium and in June 2021 Beiersdorf, a Germany based personal-care products and pressure-sensitive adhesives company has partnered with Swiss packaging specialist Nussbaum to produce aerosol cans made entirely from post-consumer recycled aluminium. Also, with the growing consumer shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions and increasing demand from end use verticals, the adoption & demand for Aluminium Aerosol Cans is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of other alternative Packaging solutions and high cost of raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing personal care industry in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing penetration of global cosmetics and personal care players and rising disposable income in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Alucon PCL

CPMC Holdings Ltd

Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd.

CCL Industries Inc.

Nampak Limited

China Aluminium Cans Holdings Ltd.

BWAY Corporation

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity Type:

Less than 100 ml

100-250ml

251-500 ml

More than 500 ml

By Product Type:

Necked In

Shaped Wall

Straight Wall

By End Use Industries:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Products

Automotive/Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

