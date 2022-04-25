PVDC Coated Films Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2030 | Mondi Group Plc, Kureha, Jindal Poly Films

Global PVDC Coated Films Market Size study, by Substrate Material (Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA)) by Application (PVDC Coated Films for Laminates, PVDC Coated Films for Wraps, PVDC Coated Films for Lidding Films, PVDC Coated Films for Pouches & Bags, PVDC Coated Films for Blisters) by end use industries (food, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global PVDC Coated Films Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

PVDC is made by the addition polymerization of vinylidene chloride. PVDC films are mainly used in packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable to extend shelf life. In comparison with other films, PVDC coated films offers superior gas and moisture barrier properties, and excellent heat seal ability. Growing Flexible Packaging industry and rising R&D activities new product launches are key drivers for the growth of PVDC Coated Films market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- the markets value of flexible packaging globally is estimated at USD 42.64 billion in the year 2020 and as per estimations by the year 2025 the market would reach to USD 56.3 billion.

In January 2021 Innovia Films has launched its new Propafilm Strata range of transparent high barrier, mono structure, packaging films, for the biscuit, bakery and confectionery market. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing cosmetics industry in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for PVDC Coated Films is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of supply chain disruptions and stringent lockdowns on cosmetics and wellness industry impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global PVDC Coated Films market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing packaged food industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing processed food industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the PVDC Coated Films market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mondi Group Plc

Kureha Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd

Bilcare Limited

Glenroy, Inc.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Innovia Films

Polinas Corporate

Klockner Pentaplast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Substrate Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

By Application:

PVDC Coated Films for Laminates

PVDC Coated Films for Wraps

PVDC Coated Films for Lidding Films

PVDC Coated Films for Pouches & Bags

PVDC Coated Films for Blisters

By End Use Industries:

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global PVDC Coated Films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

