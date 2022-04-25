Sorbitan Esters Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | Danisco, Merck KGaA, Oleon N.V.

Global Sorbitan Esters Market Size study, by Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade) by Form (Liquid, Semi Solid, Solid) by Product Type (Sorbitan Tristearate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sorbitan Monooleate, Sorbitan Trioleate, Sorbitan Monopalmitate, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate) by End Use Industries (foods & beverages, Cosmetics & personal care, Pharmaceuticals, lubricants and Waxes, Animal Nutrition and Pet Food, Industrial, Textiles) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Sorbitan Esters Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Sorbitan esters are known as nonionic surfactants that are used as emulsifying agents in the preparation of creams, and ointments for pharmaceutical and cosmetic use. Sorbitan esters are also used as stabilizers in the food and beverages industry. In construction industry, it plays the role of additives for concrete, mortars, and sealants. Growing cosmetics & personal care Industry and rising demand of plant- based ingredients are key drivers for the growth of Sorbitan Esters market.

For instance, according to Plant based Food Association (PBFA) & Good Food Institute (GFI)- In 2020 total plant-based food market valued at USD 7 billion, indicating a growth rate of above 27% from value of USD 5.5 billion in 2019. In the year 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households around 71 million purchased plant-based foods as compared to 53 percent household in 2019. Also, with growing demand from textiles, leather & construction sector and increasing application of Sorbitan Esters in Pharmaceuticals, the adoption & demand for Sorbitan Esters is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, leakage issues in storage of Sorbitan Esters impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Sorbitan Esters market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and favorable government policies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such growing processed food industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sorbitan Esters market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danisco

Merck KGaA

Oleon N.V.

Ivanhoe industries, Inc.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

LEUNA-Tenside GmbH

Union Derivan

S.A., Sabo S.p.A.

SEPPIC

Ethox Chemicals, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

By Form:

Liquid

Solid

Semi Solid

By Product Type:

Sorbitan Tristearate

Sorbitan Monostearate

Sorbitan Monooleate

Sorbitan Trioleate

Sorbitan Monopalmitate

Sorbitan Monolaurate

Sorbitan Sesquioleate

By End Use Industries:

foods & beverages

Cosmetics & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

lubricants and Waxes

Animal Nutrition and Pet Food

Industrial

Textiles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Sorbitan Esters Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

