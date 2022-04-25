Sugar Toppings Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030 | The J.M. Smucker, The Hershey, Pinnacle Foods

Global Sugar Toppings Market Size study, by Type (Dry, Wet) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by end use industries (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Ready-to-eat Snacks, Convenience Food, Packaged Food) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Sugar Toppings Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Sugar toppings manufactured using freshly granulated sugar and used as an ingredient in confectioneries and pastry products to enhance the flavor and the aesthetic appeal of the product. Growing consumption of confectionaries food products and rising demand from bakery & beverages sector are key drivers for the growth of Sugar Toppings market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- as of year 2022, revenue in the Confectionery segment is estimated at USD 1.07 trillion globally and as per estimations the market is expected to grow annually by 4.19% between the year 2022 and 2026 and would reach to USD 1.26 trillion.

Also, in June 2021, The Hershey Company, an American multinational Chocolate and Cocoa products company has acquired Lily’s, an US based confectionery products Manufacturer company, for a purchase price of USD 0.42 billion. Also, with the growing beverages industry in emerging economies and rising demand from emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Sugar Toppings is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, supply chain and demand disruption due to restrictions of covid 19 pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Sugar Toppings market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand from beverages and bakery industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing production of sugar and rising food & beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sugar Toppings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Hershey Company

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Baldwin Richardson Foods Company

Monin Incorporated

R. Torre & Company, Inc.

W.T. Lynch Foods Ltd.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company

CK Products LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Dry

Wet

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use Industries:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Ready-to-eat Snacks

Convenience Food

Packaged Food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Sugar Toppings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

