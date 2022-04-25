Natural Antioxidants Market 2021 Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2030 | The Archer-Daniels-Midland, DSM, BASF SE, DuPont

Global Natural Antioxidants Market Size study, by Product (Vitamins, Carotenoids, Polyphenols) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Spices, Microalgae & Seaweed), by End Use Industries (foods & beverages, Cosmetic, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Industry) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Natural Antioxidants Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Natural antioxidants are primarily phenolics that are contained in all parts of plants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, leaves, roots, and barks. Diets high in vegetables and fruits, which are good sources of antioxidants, are good for health. Growing nutraceuticals industry and rising prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases are key drivers for the growth of Natural Antioxidants market. For instance, according to International Trade Administration (ITA)- as of 2020, the nutraceuticals market in India was estimated at USD 4 billion and the market in India is expected to reach to USD 18 billion by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, according to global database Management company Statista- the U.S. nutraceutical market was worth approximately USD 90.92 billion and is forecasted to reach USD 133.4 billion by the year 2025. In recent events, in September 2021, Chinese Food & Beverages company Layn Natural Ingredients has launched SophorOx, a natural antioxidant extract ingredient suited for use in human dietary supplements, sports nutrition and personal care applications, and pet supplements. Also, with the increasing consumption of nutritional supplements and rising disposable income, the adoption & demand for Natural Antioxidants is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials and disruption in supply chain due to Covid 19 Pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Natural Antioxidants market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages sector and rising pharmaceuticals industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Natural Antioxidants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Ltd.

DSM, Ltd.

BASF SE, Ltd.

DuPont, Ltd.

Adisseo, Pvt Ltd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.,

Prinova Group LLC,

Kalsec Inc,

Tianjin Prinova Group LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Polyphenols

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs & Spices

Microalgae & Seaweed

By End Use Industries:

Foods & Beverages

Cosmetic

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Natural Antioxidants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

