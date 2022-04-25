Tape Dispenser Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | 3M Company, Tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group

Global Tape Dispenser Market Size study, by Product Type (Hand Held, Table Top, Definite Length Dispenser, Stretchable Tape Dispenser) by Technology (Automatic, Manual) by end use industries (Office & Commercial Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Tape Dispenser Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A tape dispenser refers to an automated or handheld device that holds a roll of tape and has a mechanism at one end to shear the tape. Dispenser’s size varies widely based on the tape they dispense. \Cleartape dispensers are commonly made of plastic. Growing online food delivery market and rising R&D activities & Product innovation by market players are key drivers for the growth of Tape Dispenser market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2022, revenue in the Online Food Delivery segment is estimated to reach USD 339 billion and revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2026) of 8.29%, and by the year 2026 the projected market volume would reach to USD 466 billion.

In October 2020 Southgate Packaging has launched new mobile tape dispenser for retail users called Xtegra Tegrabond BP222, it has a portable and lightweight design which enables it to be easily fitted, featuring no batteries, no cords and reinforced paper tape that is recyclable and repulpable. Furthermore, in May 2021 Intertape Polymer Group Inc, has launched the Curby Mini-Taper, a sleek and durable manual water-activated tape (WAT) dispenser designed for e-commerce retailer. Also, with growing e-commerce sales and rising penetration of food delivery platforms in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Tape Dispenser is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of Raw Materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tape Dispenser market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing e-commerce sector and presence of leading market players like 3M company in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing online food deliver and grocery services in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tape Dispenser market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company Ltd.

Tesa SE, Pvt Ltd

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.,

Fellow Brands, Pvt Ltd.

Shurtape Technologies LLC,

Koziol Pvt Ltd.

START International, Pvt Ltd.

Prisma Pressure Sensitive Products Ltd.,

Spec-Tech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.,

Aroindia Electromech Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Handheld

Tabletop

Definite Length Dispenser

Stretchable Tape Dispenser

By Technology:

Automatic

Manual

By End Use Industries:

Office & Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Tape Dispenser Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

