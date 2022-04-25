Patchouli Oil Market 2021 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030 | Takasago International Corporation, Eastern Agencies Aromatics, Nusaroma

Global Patchouli Oil Market Size study, by Product Type (Light Patchouli Oil, Dark Patchouli Oil) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Extraction Process (Steam Distillation, Hydro Distillation) by Function (Anti-inflammatory, Antidepressant, Flavoring Agent, Mood Harmonizer, Deodorizer, Others) by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) by End Use Industries (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Aromatherapy, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others (Detergents, Household Cleaning, Insect Repellents)) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Patchouli Oil Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Patchouli oil is an essential oil which is derived from the leaves of the Patchouli plant, which is an aromatic herb. This oil contents anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. Patchouli is native to tropical Asia, where it is widely cultivated and has been used as essential oil. Growing Personal care & Cosmetics industry and rising demand for clean label products are key drivers for the growth of Patchouli Oil market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2022, the revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market amounts to USD 564 billion and as per the projections the market is expected to grow annually by 4.76% between 2022 and 2026 and would reach to USD 679.3 billion by the year 2026.
In recent events, in January 2022 Givaudan SA has acquired 48% stake in Nanovetores Group from The Criatec Fund, a Brazilian investment fund. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing pharmaceutical sector in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Patchouli Oil is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, price volatility of Patchouli Oil and supply Chain disruption due to pandemic restrictions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Patchouli Oil market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing cultivation of patchouli plat and it being native of the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages sector and increasing pharmaceuticals application of Patchouli pant in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Patchouli Oil market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Takasago International Corporation,
Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.,
Nusaroma Pvt Ltd.
Firmenich S.A. Pvt Ltd.
PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama Public Ltd.
PT Aroma Essence Prima, Pvt Ltd.
Givaudan SA, Public Ltd.
Berje Inc. Public Ltd.
Ultra-International B.V. Pvt Ltd.
Indesso Aroma Pvt Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Light Patchouli Oil
Dark Patchouli Oil
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Extraction Process:
Steam Distillation
Hydro Distillation
By Function:
Anti-inflammatory
Antidepressant
Flavoring Agent
Mood Harmonizer
Deodorizer
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
By End Use Industries:
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Aromatherapy
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others (Detergents, Household Cleaning, Insect Repellents)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Patchouli Oil Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
