Patchouli Oil Market 2021 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030 | Takasago International Corporation, Eastern Agencies Aromatics, Nusaroma

Global Patchouli Oil Market Size study, by Product Type (Light Patchouli Oil, Dark Patchouli Oil) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Extraction Process (Steam Distillation, Hydro Distillation) by Function (Anti-inflammatory, Antidepressant, Flavoring Agent, Mood Harmonizer, Deodorizer, Others) by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) by End Use Industries (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Aromatherapy, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others (Detergents, Household Cleaning, Insect Repellents)) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Patchouli Oil Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/patchouli-oil-market/QI037

Patchouli oil is an essential oil which is derived from the leaves of the Patchouli plant, which is an aromatic herb. This oil contents anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. Patchouli is native to tropical Asia, where it is widely cultivated and has been used as essential oil. Growing Personal care & Cosmetics industry and rising demand for clean label products are key drivers for the growth of Patchouli Oil market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2022, the revenue in the Beauty & Personal Care market amounts to USD 564 billion and as per the projections the market is expected to grow annually by 4.76% between 2022 and 2026 and would reach to USD 679.3 billion by the year 2026.

In recent events, in January 2022 Givaudan SA has acquired 48% stake in Nanovetores Group from The Criatec Fund, a Brazilian investment fund. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing pharmaceutical sector in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Patchouli Oil is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, price volatility of Patchouli Oil and supply Chain disruption due to pandemic restrictions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Patchouli Oil market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing cultivation of patchouli plat and it being native of the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages sector and increasing pharmaceuticals application of Patchouli pant in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Patchouli Oil market across Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/patchouli-oil-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Takasago International Corporation,

Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.,

Nusaroma Pvt Ltd.

Firmenich S.A. Pvt Ltd.

PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama Public Ltd.

PT Aroma Essence Prima, Pvt Ltd.

Givaudan SA, Public Ltd.

Berje Inc. Public Ltd.

Ultra-International B.V. Pvt Ltd.

Indesso Aroma Pvt Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Light Patchouli Oil

Dark Patchouli Oil

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Extraction Process:

Steam Distillation

Hydro Distillation

By Function:

Anti-inflammatory

Antidepressant

Flavoring Agent

Mood Harmonizer

Deodorizer

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Patchouli Oil Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/patchouli-oil-market/QI037

By End Use Industries:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Aromatherapy

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Detergents, Household Cleaning, Insect Repellents)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Patchouli Oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Takasago International Corporation,

Eastern Agencies Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.,

Nusaroma Pvt Ltd.

Firmenich S.A. Pvt Ltd.

PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama Public Ltd.

PT Aroma Essence Prima, Pvt Ltd.

Givaudan SA, Public Ltd.

Berje Inc. Public Ltd.

Ultra-International B.V. Pvt Ltd.

Indesso Aroma Pvt Ltd.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/patchouli-oil-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/