Returnable Plastic Crates Market Size, Share, Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2021-2030 | Rehrig Pacific, TranPak, Brambles

Global Returnable Plastic Crates Market Size study, by Material (HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), Others) by Capacity (Less than 10 Kg, 10 Kg to 20 Kg, 20 Kg to 35 Kg, 35 Kg to 50 Kg, more than 50 Kg) by Product Type (Stackable, Nestable, Collapsible) by end use industries (Agriculture, Grocery, Dairy, Bakery, Seafood & Meat, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Returnable Plastic Crates Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Returnable plastic crates are made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polypropylene (PP) materials. Retailers and distributors from different industries like dairy, fruit & vegetables etc. rely on rigid packaging formats for bulk transportation of different products. Growing Logistics and Transportation industry and rising dairy sector are key drivers for the growth of Returnable Plastic Crates market. For instance, according to global database management Company Statista- In 2019, the global rail freight traffic estimated at 9.3 trillion-ton kilometers and is expected to increase to 12 trillion-ton kilometers by 2025.In recent events in August 2021 Plastica Sud, an Italy based Packaging and Containers company has launched NestBox, the first two-color reusable 43L plastic crate.

Furthermore, in February 2021 Multinational retailer Walmart has partnered with IFCO, Munich based supplier of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) to serve as its exclusive reusable plastic container (RPC) packaging provider for select fresh fruits and vegetables in the US. Also, with the increasing penetration of organized retailing formats and growing demand for Packaged Food Products, the adoption & demand for Returnable Plastic Crates is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing environmental concern over plastic use and increasing demand for Packaged Food Products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Returnable Plastic Crates Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and packaged food sectors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing dairy and logistics sector in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Returnable Plastic Crates Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rehrig Pacific Company,

TranPak Inc,

Brambles Ltd,

Gamma-Wopla Ltd.,

Mpact Limited,

Sino Holdings Group,

Myers Industries Limited,

RPP Containers Pvt Ltd.,

DS Smith plc

Dynawest Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Others

By Capacity:

Less than 10 Kg

10 Kg to 20 Kg

20 Kg to 35 Kg

35 Kg to 50 Kg

More than 50 Kg

By Product Type:

Stackable

Nestable

Collapsible

By End Use Industries:

Agriculture

Grocery

Dairy

Bakery

Seafood & Meat

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Returnable Plastic Crates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

