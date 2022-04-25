Timber Wrap Films Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2021-2030 | RKW SE, Ab Rani Plast Oy, Polytarp Products

Global Timber Wrap Films Market Size study, by Thickness (Up to 75 Micron Timber Wrap Films, 76-150 Micron Timber Wrap Films, 151-225 Micron Timber Wrap Films, Above 225 Micron Timber Wrap Films) by Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP)) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Timber Wrap Films Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Timber wrap films are used as packaging for timer to protect it from moisture and external environmental conditions. Generally, high strength & barrier films are used for timber packaging to enhance the quality of packaging. Growing construction and increasing consumption of wood in different Industries like construction, furniture etc. are key drivers for the growth of Timber Wrap Films market. For instance, according to Oxford Economics- Global construction output in 2020 was estimated at USD10.7 trillion and as per projections the market would grow by 42% or USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to reach USD 15.2 trillion.

In 2020 Pakaflex has launched new range of breathable timber wraps called Enduratuff and Supatuff range. Furthermore, in August 2021, Trioworld Group, a Sweden based leader in plastic packaging solutions has acquired the Swedish recycling company Reviva Plastics AB, a leading player in the recycling of agricultural plastic waste. Also, with growing demand for Innovative Packaging Solutions and rising Cross border trade in post covid era, the adoption & demand for Timber Wrap Films is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, growing consciousness over plastic use impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Timber Wrap Films Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing housing sector in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising government spending on infrastructure development and increasing new construction activities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Timber Wrap Films Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

RKW SE

Ab Rani Plast Oy.

Polytarp Products

SCOTT Lumber Packaging, LLC

InterWrap Inc.

Flexpak Corp.

Inteplast Group

Multifab Packaging

Polymax, Inc.

Polyprint Packaging Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Thickness:

Up to 75 Micron Timber Wrap Films

76-150 Micron Timber Wrap Films

151-225 Micron Timber Wrap Films

Above 225 Micron Timber Wrap Films

By Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Timber Wrap Films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

