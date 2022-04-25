Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market Size, Share, Inclinations and Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2021-2030 | Aicello, Mitsubishi Chemical, MonoSol LLC

Global Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market Size Study, By Material Type (Poly Vinyl Alcohol, Others) By Product Type (Single Layer Water Pods, Dual Layer Water Pods, Multi Chamber Water Pods) By Thickness Type (Below 30 Micrometer, 31-60 Micro Meter, 61 Micro Meter Thickness) By End Use Industries (Detergents, Hand Wash, Dish Wash, Others (Shaving Creams)) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Water-soluble pods are made from polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). The film is designed to be soluble in hot and cold water. Pods packaging is widely used in consumer products like detergent, hand wash etc. Growing demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions and rising adoption of water-soluble pods packaging are key drivers for the growth of Water-Soluble Pods Packaging market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2020, the global sustainable plastic packaging market was valued at USD 80 billion and as per projections the market value of the global sustainable plastic packaging market is expected to amount to USD 127.5 billion by the 2028.

Furthermore, in November 2020, P&G India launched Ariel 3in1 PODs, in India, PODs are pre-dosed washing capsules, filled with concentrate liquid detergent. Also, with the increasing demand for consumer goods and growing disposable income, the adoption & demand for Water-Soluble Pods Packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, slow penetration rate in emerging markets and supply chain disruption due to pandemic restrictions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand of soluble pods for the end-use applications in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing consumption of consumer goods and rising adoption of soluble pod packaging by leading market players in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aicello Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MonoSol, LLC

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd

Plasticos Hidrosolubles

S.L

Mondi Group Plc

Arrow Greentech Limited

Cortec Corporation

Guangdong Proudly New Material Technology Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Poly Vinyl Alcohol,

Others

By Product Type:

Single Layer Water Pods

Dual Layer Water Pods

Multi Chamber Water Pods

By Thickness Type:

Below 30 Micrometer

31-60 Micrometer

61 Micrometer Thickness

By End Use Industries:

Detergents

Hand Wash

Dish Wash

Others (Shaving Creams)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

