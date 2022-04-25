Continuous Inkjet Ink Market Size, Share,  Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2030 | Sun Chemicals, Eastman Kodak, Needham Inks

Global Continuous Inkjet Ink Market Size study, by Substrate (Paper, Plastic Sheets, Glass, Metal, Others (Fabrics, etc.)) by Ink Type (Aqueous / Water-based Inks, Solvent-based Inks UV curable Inks, Phase Change ink/ Hot Melt Inks) by end use industries (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronical & Electronics, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Continuous Inkjet Ink Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Continuous Inkjet inks (CIJ inks) are used for coding and marking of products and product packaging across various industries like Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronical & Electronics among others. Growing Food Packaging Sector and low cost of Continues Inkjet inks are key drivers for the growth of Continuous Inkjet Ink market. For instance, according to global database Management Company Statista- As of 2019, the global paperboard packaging market size was estimated at USD 142.3 billion and as per projections the market would be valued at more than USD 200 billion by 2026. In recent events, in April 2021 Linx Printing Technologies has introduced an MEK (Methyl Ethyl Ketone)-free, alcohol-resistant ink specially formulated to comply with the Japan Ethanol Business Act and Japan Organic Solvent Law.

Furthermore, in September 2021 US based producer of printing inks, Sun Chemical in partnership with German printing inks manufacturer, Epple Druckfarben Expand their Direct Food Contact Inks Range with Launch of SunPak DirectFood Plus ink range in Europe. Also, with growing E-commerce Sector and surging packaging industries in emerging markets, the adoption & demand for Continuous Inkjet Ink is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high consumption of ink in continuous inkjet printers and high maintenance cost of continuous inkjet printers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Continuous Inkjet Ink market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing food and beverages industry and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising e-commerce industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Continuous Inkjet Ink market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sun Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Company

Needham Inks Ltd

Squid Inks Pvt Ltd.

Kao Collins Corporation

Aztec Fluids and Machinery Private Limited

Tritron GmbH.

Linx Printing Technologies

Videojet Technologies, Inc.

International Imaging Materials, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Substrate:

Paper

Plastic Sheets

Glass

Metal

Others (Fabrics, etc.)

By Ink Type:

Aqueous / Water-based Inks

Solvent-based Inks

UV curable Inks

Phase Change ink/ Hot Melt Inks

By End Use Industries:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electronical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Continuous Inkjet Ink Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

