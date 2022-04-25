Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2021-2030 | Innospec, John Hogg & Co., Improchem,

Global Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Size study, by Physical Type (Powder, Liquid) by Technology (Water Soluble, Solvent Soluble) by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Aviation Fuel, Fuel Oils, Lubricants & Greases, Other Distillates) by Product Type (Azo Dyes, Anthraquinone Dyes, Ethyl Dyes, Fluorescent Dyes, Others) by Colour (Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange) by end use industries (Refineries, Commercial, Institutional) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

fuel dyes and markers refer to chemical additives that are added to certain petroleum products and which plays an important role in differentiating differ types of fuels. Dyes are added to fuels in some countries for statutory, tax and safety reasons. For instance, fuel used for heating is taxed at a different rate than fuel used in vehicles. Heating oil and diesel fuel are very similar in appearance. To avoid confusion, heating oil is labeled with heating oil dye (known as Euro marker) consisting of a red dye and a marking substance known as Solvent Yellow 124.

Growing aviation industry in post covid era and rising government regulations are key drivers for the growth of Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers market. For instance, according to The International Air Transport Association (IATA)- global demand for air cargo increased by 6.9% in 2021, compared to 2019 (pre-covid levels) and 18.7% compared to 2020 following a strong performance in December 2021. Also, in December airlines in the Asia pacific region showed an 8.8% increase in international demand compared to 2019.

Also, with the increasing demand for gasoline and aviation fuels and also, due to rising agriculture & construction activities, the adoption & demand for Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing focus over environmental concern impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing cargo transportation and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such increasing demand for gasoline and rapid industrialization in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Innospec Inc.,

John Hogg & Co. Ltd.,

Improchem. Pty Ltd.,

Sunbelt Corporation,

A.S. Harrison & Co Pty Ltd.,

Fuel Theft Solutions Ltd,

BASF SE,

The Dow Chemical Co.,

United Colour Manufacturing Co.,

Authentix, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Physical Type:

Powder

Liquid

By Technology:

Water Soluble

Solvent Soluble

By Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Aviation Fuel

Fuel Oils

Lubricants & Greases

Other Distillates

By Product Type:

Azo Dyes

Anthraquinone Dyes

Ethyl Dyes

Fluorescent Dyes

Others

By Colour:

Red

Blue

Green

Yellow

Orange

By End Use Industries:

Refineries

Commercial

Institutional

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Petroleum – Fuel Dyes and Markers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

