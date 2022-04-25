Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Report Ocean presents a new report on Energy Recovery Ventilator market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global energy recovery ventilator market size was US$ 3.20 billion in 2021. The global energy recovery ventilator market size is forecast to reach US$ 7.74 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
An energy recovery ventilation (ERV) system is an indoor Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system that allows you to use the energy contained in normally exhausted air of a building or conditioned space to treat (precondition) the incoming outdoor air. It may be possible to refer to the specific type of equipment involved as an Energy Recovery Ventilator, also known as an ERV. In warm climates, an ERV system pre-cools and dehumidifies; in cooler climates, it humidifies and pre-heats. With an ERV, HVAC designs meet ventilation and energy standards (e.g., ASHRAE, improve indoor air quality, and reduce the capacity of HVAC equipment, thereby reducing the amount of energy used.) ERV systems enable HVAC systems to maintain a 40-50% indoor relative humidity, essentially in all conditions.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The government’s intervention in constructing energy-efficient buildings and policies relating to carbon emissions for residential and commercial applications is a key driving force for global market growth.
The complexity of installation and the high maintenance costs of products may slow down the overall market growth.
The deficient Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) creates an adverse impact on the health, cognitive function, productivity, and wellbeing of indoor occupants. As an ERV continuously replaces stale indoor air with fresh outdoor air. In addition, it can remove pollutants, including excess moisture, household chemicals, and optimize energy efficiency. Thus, the demand for ERVs is forecast to drive the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has caused a significant demand for energy recovery ventilators. People were more aware of ventilation systems. A lack of ventilation can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, and severe headaches. Energy Recovery Ventilators prevent the buildup of carbon dioxide and depletion of oxygen. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global market growth.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of rising living standards in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand, this trend is likely to continue. These countries are seeking to modernize their residential and commercial building stocks. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that East and Pacific Asia account for the majority of real estate market shares. In addition, the commercial and residential building sectors are likely to provide investment opportunities worth US$ 16 trillion. The advent of such market opportunities will raise demand for ERV throughout the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global energy recovery ventilator market are:
Carrier (United Technologies)
Johnson Controls
Daikin Industries, Limited
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Trane Technologies Incorporated
LG Electronics
Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
Lennox International Incorporated
Greenheck Fan Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Zehnder GmbH
HIMPEL Co., Limited
RenewAire LLC
Dae Ryun Ind. Co. Limited
Ostberg India Private Limited
S&P USA Ventilation Systems, LLC
UltimateAir, Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global energy recovery ventilator market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Wall-Mount
Ceiling-Mount
Cabinet
Segmentation based on Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
