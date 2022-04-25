Medical Spa Market 2022 Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview and Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Spa market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global medical spa market size was US$ 13681.8 million in 2021. The global medical spa market size is forecast to reach US$ 29,642.33 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical spas, also known as medispas, combine medicine and aesthetics. They offer medically recommended and supervised quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxing environment. Licensed aestheticians’ doctors and wellness coaches oversee these therapies under the direction of dermatologists, doctors, and plastic surgeons. Medical spas offer a variety of skin care treatments, such as dermal fillers, Botox injections, Juvederm, fine-line treatments, acne therapy, and high-tech laser procedures. All of these therapies are cosmetic in nature and aim to rejuvenate or enhance the appearance of a patient. Additionally, non-surgical lifts and body sculpting procedures, including the newly developed cool sculpting, are becoming increasingly popular.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A major driving force behind the expansion of the global medical spa market is the increase in skin damage, changes in lifestyle, and the increase in non-invasive procedures, such as cryolipolysis, laser lipolysis, liposuction, and tummy tuck. These procedures are highly popular with women due to increased levels of self-consciousness and a desire to be beautiful.

Due to a low penetration rate in developed and underdeveloped nations and the high cost of skilled health care professionals, the market may experience slow growth.

Future advancements in medical treatments offered in medispas, including laser technology, dermal fillers, and ultra-therapy, are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the medical spa market. Globally, organizations have reorganized a large number of clinics and hospitals to increase the capacity for COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 cases led to a potential backlog of non-essential procedures. As a result of the lockdown, manufacturing, and transportation of healthcare essentials ceased their operations. Due to the closure of medical spas, their visits and procedures fell dramatically during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical spa market in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. There has been a rise in awareness of one’s appearance, a significant increase of aging bodies, adoption of technologically advanced treatments, and rising healthcare expenditures in the region.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. Due to its increasingly aging population, rise in disposable incomes, and development of many spa treatments.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global medical spa market are:

Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Canyon Ranch

Chiva Som

Cocoon Medical Spa

Clinique La Prairie

Hyatt Corporation

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

Westchase Medspa

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global medical spa market segmentation focuses on Service and Region.

Segmentation based on Service

Body Shaping

Hair Removal

Facial Treatment

Tattoo Removal

Scars & Striae

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

