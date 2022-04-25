Prefilled Syringes Market Share 2022 Trend, Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Prefilled Syringes market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global prefilled syringes market size was US$ 6232.9 million in 2021. The global prefilled syringes market size is forecast to reach US$ 15,815 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Prefilled syringes are single-dose packets of vaccines attached to a needle by the manufacturer. While metal or glass syringes were once popular, disposable plastic and prefilled disposable systems have become more popular. In addition, in order to prevent re-use of needles (prefilled disposable systems). It has led to a demand for convenient and safe prefilled syringes in the medical field over conventional glass vials for packing parental drugs. In addition to reducing the risk of drug contamination, prefilled syringes increase the possibility of admixture-related contamination as well. A pre-sterilized syringe eliminates this risk and removes the need for on-site vial cleaning and depyrogenation.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing adoption of injectable drugs, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases, and the benefits of using prefilled syringes over conventional vials drive the growth of the prefilled syringes market.

Advances in the technology related to prefilled syringes play an important role in the global market growth.

The government regulations, alternative delivery methods, and product recall may slow down the overall market growth.

Growing demand for injectable drugs in prefilled forms and an increase in the use of biologics & biosimilars offer lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The rapid production of coronavirus vaccines had a high impact on the packaging due to the COVID-19. The reduced risk of needle-stick injuries makes these syringes more appealing than glass ampoules or additional needles. Thus, the manufacturers were increasing production capacity in order to ramp up the output of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, market players have increased their investments in raw materials and resources in response to the growing demand for home-based healthcare services.

Regional Insights

In 2021, Europe held a significant share of the global prefilled syringes market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in chronic disease cases, the demand for prefilled syringes, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities with skilled medical personnel, the number of R&D activities coupled with the large presence of key players, and the influx of government investment in healthcare.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Due to the modernization of healthcare infrastructure, increased use of advanced medical instruments, increasing R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in prefilled syringes.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global prefilled syringes market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Medtronic PLC

Nipro Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

West Pharmaceutical Services Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global prefilled syringes market segmentation focuses on Material, Design, Therapeutic, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Glass-based

Plastic-based

Segmentation based on Design

Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Customized Prefilled Syringes

Segmentation based on Therapeutic

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

Segmentation based on Application

Anaphylaxis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diabetes

Others (Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others)

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

?The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

?The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

?Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

?How are the key players in the market assessed?

?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

?The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

?The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

?The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

?A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

