Breast Pumps Market Share, Size, Future Trends, Demand, COVID Impact , Business Boosting Strategies, Industry Outlook 2030

Breast pumps are medical devices used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mother. These devices are used mainly by working women to continue breastfeeding while they are at work. In some cases, physicians also recommend breast pumps to stimulate milk supply when the baby is unable to latch-on and suckle. Breast pumps have emerged as a preferable choice for the working women. The market is poised to witness a remarkable growth, primarily due to the related technological advancements such as double breast pumps, which help remove fat content from milk and replacing it with higher caloric value.

The world breast pump market is projected to garner revenues worth $829 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in working women population, inadequate maternity leave period and the growing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26969

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and technological developments in electric breast pumps will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as high risk of contamination mainly in open system breast pumps, high maintenance of electricity battery pumps and hospital grade pumps, high cost of breast pumps coupled with low awareness, especially in under-developed countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan and Bhutan are likely to restrain the market growth.

Get a Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26969

The world breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery powered breast pumps and electric breast pumps. By product type, the market is segmented into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Closed system breast pumps are both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment owing to higher benefits such as reduced risk of contamination and a preventive barrier between the pump and the milk collection kit. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal use pumps and healthcare/hospital grade pumps. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The North America breast pump market will be the leading revenue-generating region whereas Asia-Pacific will be the highest growing region, owing to growing demand for breast pumps. Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of approximately 10% from 2015 to 2022, due to factors such as rising disposable income and highly unmet medical needs.

Companies have adopted product development as their key development strategy in the breast pump market. Increase in focus on product development is mainly for the development of innovative technologies in the field of breast pumps. In February 2014, Pigeon Corporation launched “Electric Breast Pump” and “Electric Breast Pump First Class” to help mothers pump and store breast milk which allows them to continue breastfeeding their babies even when they are at work.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26969

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the breast pump market across major regions and countries, and total revenue generated during the forecast period

The report helps in understanding the strategies adopted by various breast pump companies, in order to gain a higher market, share in the global breast pump market

Region-wise and countrywide shares in the global breast pump market are comprehensively analyzed in the report

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential for the period of 2014-2022, in terms of value and volume

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Furthermore, key market players within this market have been profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly. This helps in understanding the competitive outlook on the supply side of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Technology (Value and Volume)

Battery Powered Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

Electric Breast Pumps

By Product Type (Value and Volume)

Closed System Breast Pumps

Open System Breast Pumps

By Application (Value and Volume)

Personal Use Pumps

Healthcare/Hospital Grade Pumps

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26969

By Geography (Value and Volume)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

France

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of LAMEA

Key players operating in the breast pump market include:

Medela AG

Ameda, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT)

Hygeia Health

Bailey Medical Engineering

Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd.

Whittlestone Inc.

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Albert Manufacturing USA

Other players in the value chain include:

Playtex Baby

Dr. Brown’s

The First Years

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26969

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com