Asia-Pacific In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Business Outlook, Top Key Player and Forecast to 2021-2030

In-vitro fertilization is a type of assisted reproductive technology that helps women in conceiving. The Asia Pacific IVF services market, valued at $3.0 billion in 2015, is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2022.

Delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the embryo transfer market, as the chances of conceiving lowers with age. Success rate of getting pregnant with embryo transfer technique reduces with increase in age. Other driving factors of the embryo transfer market are rise in infertility rate due to rise in stress levels, change in life style and fertility related diseases. Globally, around 15% of the couples faces infertility issues in which males contribute to 20-30% of the overall cases.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major limiting factors of this market are the cost involved and lower success rates in the treatment. Patients may not conceive in the first cycle of embryo transfer procedure. Patients have to undergo many cycles to achieve pregnancy, and this adds to the overall cost. The average cost of this procedure is approximately $3,000- $8,000. This acts as a major limitation, in adoption of the technique, for people with low income.

Another challenge is the low level of awareness in the developing economies such as Nigeria, India, Indonesia among others. Awareness can be created through medical tourism and availability of low cost embryo transfer treatments. The companies profiled in this report include Vitrolife AB, Cooper Surgical. Inc., Cook Medicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Irvine Scientific Inc., Genea Biomedx, Oxford Gene Technology, Auxogyn Inc., EMD Serono Inc. and Ovascience Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific IVF market across twelve major countries along with cross sectional analysis of the total number of IVF cycles performed and the total revenue generated during the forecast period.

The report includes the strategies adopted by various IVF clinics and hospitals across major countries to capitalize on the latent opportunities in the Asia-Pacific IVF market.

This report comprehensively analyzes the market scenario across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential, in terms of value and volume, from 2015 to 2022.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following the key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By End Users (Value and Volume)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Cycle Type, (Value and Volume)

Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By Cycle Type Country Level Analysis (Value and Volume)

India

China

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Korea

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

