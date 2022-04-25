Breast Imaging Technologies Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2021-2030

Breast imaging technologies are used for the early detection of breast-related disorders. These technologies are mainly used to detect breast cancer at its initial stages. Various imaging modalities such as mammography, MRI, and ultrasound facilitate in the screening and staging of breast cancer by identifying characteristic masses or calcifications in the breast tissue.

The global breast imaging technologies market is expected to reach $4,502 million by 2022 from $2,544 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This market is expected to witness significant growth ahead owing to the increase in incidence of breast cancer globally and rise in initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about the early detection of breast cancer. The main drivers of the market include the need for technologically advanced products (such automated whole breast ultrasound system (AWBU)) for breast imaging and favorable reimbursement scenario. However, high cost of these imaging modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes hamper the market growth.

The breast imaging technologies market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into ionizing breast imaging and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. Ionizing breast imaging technologies include analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), molecular breast imaging/breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and positron emission mammography (PEM). On the other hand, non-ionizing breast imaging technologies are further divided into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, optical imaging, whole breast ultrasound, and breast thermography. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players adopted product development (including product launches and approvals) as their key developmental strategy for expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2014, GE Healthcare received FDA approval of Invenia ABUS, which is an automated breast ultrasound system used for breast cancer detection. This system helps in detecting breast cancer in women with dense tissue when used as an adjunct with a mammogram.

Key benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 in the global breast imaging technologies market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities across the geographies and predict the competitive environment.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise breast imaging market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

Key market segments

By Product Type

Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Analog Mammography

Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM)

3D Breast Tomosynthesis

Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (Pet/CT)

Molecular Breast Imaging/Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (MBI/BSGI)

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies

Breast MRI

Breast Ultrasound

Optical Imaging

Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

Breast Thermography

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hologic, Inc.

Koning Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Sonocine, Inc.

Toshiba corporation

Other players operating in the breast imaging technologies (not elaborated in the report) market include:

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health

Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

Micrima Limited

Tualatin Imaging, P.C.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

