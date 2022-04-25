3D Cell Culture Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Business Outlook, Leading Players and Forecast to 2021-2030

3D Cell culture refers to growth of cells in an artificially created, controlled environment, which is used to study the metabolism pathways in molecular and cellular biology. Various types of cell cultures include two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D). 2D cell culture has multiple disadvantages such as they can neither provide adequate extracellular components nor appropriate in vivo environment. Moreover, there is lack of cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, which are essential to study the functions, proliferation, and differentiation of a cell. 3D cell culture is an artificially created environment that facilitates interactions of cells with their surroundings in all three dimensions.

3D cell culture is a rapidly evolving technique in the field of research and technology. They are used to precisely observe and analyze the aspects of a cell such as morphology, differentiation, migration, and proliferation. These interactions assist to study the etiology of a disease, which boosts the growth of the market. In addition, 3D cultures can be used to reconstruct the physiology and anatomy of tissues. Moreover, they can be used to reconstruct in vivo-like conditions in a laboratory to conduct research on drug development and diseased models.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global 3D cell culture market is estimated to reach $4,691 million by 2022 from $765 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2016 to 2022. The market growth is driven by rapidly expanding customer base, proactive government initiatives for the development of 3D cell cultures, and extensive R&D activities. The 3D cell culture technique has revolutionized various sectors such as tissue engineering and drug discovery for cancer, which further boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and companies; rise in investments by major players; and high demand for organ transplantation have supplemented the market growth. However, high investments requirements and dearth of experienced & skilled professionals are the key factors that restrain the market growth.

The report segments the 3D cell culture market based on product type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into scaffolds, scaffold-free platforms, gels, bioreactors, and microchips. Scaffold-based platforms are further classified into macro-porous, micro-porous, nano-porous, and solid scaffolds. Applications covered in the study include cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. By end user, the market comprises biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research laboratories, and academic institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends for the period of 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities in the market.

The market estimations provided in the report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

Recent developments and strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

The key market players in the 3D cell culture market are profiled in this report along their growth strategies to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Scaffold-Based Platforms

Macro-Porous Scaffolds

Micro-Porous Scaffolds

Nano-Porous Scaffolds

Solid Scaffolds

Scaffold-Free Platforms

Gels

Bioreactors

Microchips

Services

By Application

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report include

3D Biotek, LLC

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Synthecon, Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR Corporation

Other players of the 3D cell culture market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Global Cell Solutions, Inc.

InSphero AG

Nanofiber Solutions

Tecan Trading AG

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

