Zika Virus Vaccines Market Estimated To Skyrocket in the Forecast Period 2021-2030

Zika virus is transmitted through Aedes mosquito bite, which can also transmit chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. The other modes of transmission of Zika virus is through sex and from an infected mother to the fetus. The onset of Zika virus is yet not clear. The symptoms are similar to that of dengue, including fever, skin rashes, joint pain, and headache, which are mild and last for two to seven days.

The Zika virus vaccines market is estimated to generate $14,500 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $18,697 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The market has high potential owing to increase in demand for vaccines for immunization and further prevention in regions such as Latin America and Central America.

According to WHO, approximately 1.6 million individuals are infected with Zika virus, and the number is exponentially increasing. In addition, surgical demand for vaccines that can cure Zika-linked birth defects has increased.

Zika virus disease is caused by mosquitoes that belongs to Flavivirus genus, and was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Major outbreak of the disease was reported in 2007 in the Yap Island. In addition, an association between Zika virus infection and Guillain-Barre syndrome was reported in July 2015 in Brazil, and later in October 2015, Brazil reported an association between Zika virus infection and microcephaly.

The global Zika virus vaccine market is segmented based on forecast scenario analysis and geography. On the basis of forecast scenario analysis, the market is categorized into rapid growth, moderate growth, and low growth. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

In-depth study of the global Zika virus vaccines market was conducted based on the current disease prevalence, target population, and pricing to generate market size & forecast from 2017 to 2022.

Potential analysis of opportunities was evaluated to understand different aspects of Zika virus vaccines that are currently clinical trials along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the various technologies adopted by them to manufacture Zika virus vaccines.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Forecast Scenario Analysis

Rapid Growth Scenario

Moderate Growth Scenario

Low Growth Scenario

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

Rest of the World

KEY PLAYERS

Immunovaccine Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

NewLink Genetics Co.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Hawaii Biotech Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

