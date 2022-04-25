3D Imaging Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries: Edition 2021-2030

The 3D imaging market generated $4,631 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $21,341 million by 2022, garnering a CAGR of 24.67%. 3D imaging is a visual effect that generates a perception of depth and the observer experiences a 360-degree view of the image. 3D imaging techniques include 3D scanning, modeling, and rendering that are used in entertainment, manufacturing, defense, security, manufacturing, constructions, medical, agriculture, and other industries.

The technological advancements and an upsurge in use of technology in products such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, computers, gaming, and others drive the 3D imaging market. Furthermore, 3D imaging software is extensively used in the automation industry. However, cost and design constraints of 3D imaging software hamper the market growth. In addition, the emergent 4D technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Based on product type, the market is divided into 3D cameras, sonography, smartphones, and others. 3D cameras are subcategorized into time of flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The sonography segment is further divided into sonars and ultrasound. Based on image sensor, the 3D imaging market is classified into charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS). The application areas of 3D imaging include 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout & animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. Based on end user industry, the 3D imaging market is segmented into entertainment, healthcare, architecture & engineering, industrial applications, security & surveillance, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in this sector include

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Corporation

GE Healthcare

Zebra Imaging Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations of the global 3D imaging market.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are elucidated to identify prevalent market opportunities and imminent investment pockets.

Competitive intelligence of leading players and their strategies helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

3D Cameras

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Sonography

Sonars

Ultrasound

Smartphones

Others

By Image Sensor

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Application

3D Modeling

3D Scanning

Layout and Animation

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

By End User Industry

Entertainment

Healthcare

Architecture & Engineering

Industrial Applications

Security & Surveillance

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

