Sterilization Technologies Market Witness Highest Growth in Near Future

The global sterilization technologies market was valued at $5,445 million in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $8,578 million by 2022. Sterilization technologies are procedures designed to eliminate or kill all viable microbial life forms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spore forms, from equipment, medications, pharmaceuticals, food, and biological culture medium.

These technologies effectively sterilize a wide range of products developed from different materials with varying configurations, densities, and orientations. Sterilization is achieved by exposing the products and devices to physical or chemical agents, called sterilants, for a particular time period, including ionizing radiation, elevated temperatures, gases, and liquids. The success of a sterilization process is dependent on the choice of procedure adopted.

The sterilization technologies market growth is driven by the increase in demand for sterilization technologies across various industries, growth in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and rise in number of surgeries and geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth, owing to rise in demand for cleaner & safer products in emerging economies such as China and India. Increase in awareness about diseases and growth in population in these economies supplement the market growth. High cost of sterilization equipment and stringent regulations about use of harmful gases, such as ethylene oxide, restrict the market growth; however, technological advancements are expected to provide opportunities for growth and development of sterilization technologies.

The report segments the sterilization technologies market on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into chemical & gas, filtration, ionizing radiation, and thermal sterilization. According to end user, it is classified into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food & beverage, agriculture, cosmetic, and others, which include industrial processing, R&D, and restoration & salvage. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In September 2013, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon U.S., LLC. launched STERRAD 100NX System with the new DUO cycle for sterilization of flexible endoscopes. This system delivers efficiency and sterility assurance.

Major players operating in this market are as follows:

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (U.S.)

Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany)

Belimed AG (U.S.)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada)

Noxilizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Sterile Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Steris Plc (U.S.)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

TSO3 Inc. (Canada)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations through 2014-2022 of the global sterilization technologies market, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments is provided with key dynamic factors that highlight the market behavior.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on type and end user.

Leading players and their key developments in recent years are also listed.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

By Type

Chemical & Gas Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide

Formaldehyde

Others (Hydrogen Peroxide and Propylene Oxide)

Filtration Sterilization

Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

Gamma Radiation

Electron Beam Radiation

Others (X-Ray)

Thermal Sterilization

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Cosmetic

Others (Industrial Processing, R&D, and Restoration & Salvage)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Canada

Europe

Germany

The Netherlands

Belgium

Ireland

Switzerland

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

Korea

Israel

Malaysia

Hong Kong

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Turkey

Brazil

South Africa

Tunisia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Pall Corp. (U.S.)

Sartorius Corp. (Germany)

JBT Group (U.S.)

Allpax Products Inc. (U.S.)

API Heat Transfer Inc. (U.S.)

Avure Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Barry-Wehmiller Co. (U.S.)

Beta Star Life Science Equipment, Inc. (U.S.)

Donaldson Co.Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Filtration LLC (U.S.)

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy)

Feldmeier Equipment Co. (U.S.)

Food Technology Service Inc. (U.S.)

Goodnature Products Inc. (U.S.)

Gray Star Inc. (U.S.)

IBA Group (Belgium)

LTE Scientific Ltd. (UK).

