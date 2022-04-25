Phytosterols Market Latest Trends, Growth, Industry Outlook And Opportunities During 2021 To 2030

The global phytosterols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $935 million by 2022 from $490 million in 2015. Phytosterols are steroid compounds retaining cholesterol-like molecules but differ in double bond arrangement from cholesterol molecule. They are obtained from plants (fruits, nuts, oils, and corn) and are used as food additives or as food ingredients approved by regulatory bodies.

They are used for their beneficial effects as they reduce triglyceride level in the human body for instance, in case of high cholesterol, it lowers raised cholesterol by preventing absorption of cholesterol in the blood stream and the cholesterol removed from body as waste by phytosterols mechanism. Moreover, phytosterols have other benefits such as its anti-oxidant effect that helps fight against cancerous cells of various types of cancers (ovarian, breast, stomach, and lung cancer). Products such as ?-sitosterols, Stigmasterol, and Campesterols and other 100 plus phytosterols find applications in food & beverages pharmaceuticals, feed, and cosmetics.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The health benefits associated with phytosterols have increased their demand among consumers. However, poor solubility, poor bioavailability, and side effects such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and swelling are observed in pharmaceutical phytosterols, which are expected to drive the demand for improvement in the quality of drugs. Increasing demand for herbs and minerals extracts to be reinforced as food additives in beverages and foods are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The report segments the phytosterols market on the basis of type, by application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into beta-setosterols, campesterols, stigmasterols, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and feed. Geographically, the market is studied North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players include

Archer Daniels Midlands

Cargill Incorporated

Pharmchem Laboratories Inc

BASF SE

E.I. DuPont De Nemours

Raisio plc

Arboris LLC

Unilever plc

Hyphyto Inc

Gustav Parmenteir GmbH

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report contains the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the global phytosterols market.

An extensive analysis of current research and clinical developments within the global phytosterols market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behavior of the market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and analyzing the top competitors within the market structure.

Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Key market players within the phytosterols market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global phytosterols market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Beta-sitosterols

Campesterols

Stigmasterols

Others

By Application

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Feed

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Prominent market players are

Connoils LLC

Vitae Caps S.A.

Matrix Fine Pvt Ltd

Xi’an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Vigon International

Phyto-Source LP

Degussa Food Ingredients GmbH

Enzymotec Ltd

Femchem Enterprises Ltd

PrimaPharm B.V.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

