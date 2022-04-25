Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

TECO-Vancouver director advocates WHA participation for Taiwan at running event

75th World Health Assembly to take place from May 22-28

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/25 12:21
(TECO-Vancouver photo)

(TECO-Vancouver photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vancouver, Liu Li-Hsin (劉立欣), on Sunday (April 24) participated in the 10-kilometer Vancouver Sun Run as part of the office’s effort to promote Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Association (WHA).

Liu gathered a group of office employees and their families to form a "Taiwan Team" for the running event.

Before the event, more than 40 people, including China Airlines-Canada employees and Taiwanese expats, gathered in the city center, where Liu addressed the crowd and stressed the importance of Taiwan's participation in the WHA, the Liberty Times reported.

The Metro Vancouver Overseas Taiwanese Society (MVOTS) has issued a statement and appealed to the Parliament of British Columbia to support an opportunity for Taiwan to participate in the 75th WHA, which will be held from May 22-28.

The MVOTS has also invited its directors, community representatives, and other members to gather in front of the provincial parliament building on May 16 to call on the public for support, per the Liberty Times.
Taiwan
WHA
MVOT
British Columbia
Vancouver
Canada
TECO Vancouver

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
Chinese nationals still banned from entering Taiwan
2022/04/24 17:59
Taiwan Army's 269th Brigade conducts exercise amid increasing China threat
Taiwan Army's 269th Brigade conducts exercise amid increasing China threat
2022/04/24 15:57
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
2022/04/24 12:38
No Taiwan nationals aboard missing Japanese sightseeing boat: Foreign ministry
No Taiwan nationals aboard missing Japanese sightseeing boat: Foreign ministry
2022/04/24 10:39
President congratulates Taiwan trio for winning taekwondo poomsae gold
President congratulates Taiwan trio for winning taekwondo poomsae gold
2022/04/23 15:22

Updated : 2022-04-25 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid