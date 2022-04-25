"Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" Donates 10,000 "Anti-Pandemic Care Packs" to Mobile Cabin Hospitals and the Wider Community

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 April 2022 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung") previously announced a donation of HK$ 6 million from the Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0 to support the operation of mobile cabin hospitals in Hong Kong. Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, visited the mobile cabin hospital in Tam Mei, Yuen Long, and presented 10,000 "Anti-Pandemic Care Packs" to Mr. Tang Ping-keung, PDSM, JP, Secretary for Security of the HKSAR Government. Having received the packs, volunteers from the Hong Kong Disciplined Services Volunteer Corps will help distribute them to patients being treated in mobile cabin hospitals and to the wider community, to pass on the Company's sincere care for their wellbeing, and help cheer them up.



(From left) Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, presents “Anti-Pandemic Care Packs” including surgical masks, rapid antigen testing kits, health supplements and snacks, to Mr. Tang Ping-keung, PDSM, JP, Secretary for Security of the HKSAR Government at the mobile cabin hospital in Tam Mei, Yuen Long

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "We hope that this small gesture will convey our heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of patients at mobile cabin hospitals and that the care packs will be a source of comfort to those directly affected by the pandemic. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the Hong Kong Disciplined Services Volunteer Corps for packing and distributing the care packs and upholding the community spirit of fighting the pandemic together."



Mr. Tang Ping-keung, Secretary for Security of the HKSAR Government, expressed his gratitude for Hang Lung's generous support of the government's pandemic countermeasures, and gave his assurance that the latest donation of care packs would be swiftly distributed to beneficiaries at mobile cabin hospitals as well as to those in need within the community.



In February 2022, Hang Lung announced a donation of HK$ 10 million to endow the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to fully support pandemic countermeasures in Hong Kong, as well as to aid the most severely affected in the community. Given the severity of the current situation in many Mainland cities, the Company announced a further injection of RMB 3 million into the Relief Fund in support of anti-epidemic measures, including the provision of health protection items and other daily necessities, in Mainland cities most affected by COVID-19.





