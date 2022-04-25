Fintech Startup for the Next Billion - True Balance, Expands Leadership Team

The new appointments will strengthen key functions, augment the company’s growth and make True Balance’s mission of ‘finance for all’ a reality

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 April 2022 - Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised Prepaid Payment Instruments provider and fintech start-up True Balance recently announced multiple senior appointments as the company continues to serve the unbanked and underbanked across India. Amongst others, financial services veteran Souparno Bagchi as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and fintech expert Himanshu Jaggi as Principal Product Manager (PPM) are the two new key leaders who will reinforce the company's expansion across India. The expanded leadership team will oversee the development and advancement of financial products and services that aim to 'Enable Finance for Every Indian'.Aimed at underbanked and underserved users in small cities in India as a one-stop financial solution, True Balance facilitates instant personal loans and other payment services to India's Next Billion users.Commenting on the appointments, True Balance's (Balancehero Group, South Korea) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder,The newly appointed COO, Souparno Bagchi will lead the operations of True Balance to amplify customer value while ensuring the company's robust growth in lending and payments services. Bagchi will be responsible for establishing and broadening True Balance's capabilities as a neobank for India's Next Billion people.Souparno brings with him over two decades of global experience in financial services through various leadership positions at Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and Tata Consultancy Services. He is a Post Graduate in Business Management from the prestigiousIndian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, India.."As Principal Product Manager, Himanshu Jaggi will spearhead product innovation and development by employing a data-driven approach. He envisions True Balance as a groundbreaking product with a consumer-first approach, serving millions of users through a seamless experience.Prior to joining True Balance, Himanshu worked with Meta (Facebook) and PayPal. A Masters Degree holder from the esteemed National University of Singapore (NUS), Jaggi brings expertise in Product, Data Science and a profound understanding of consumer behaviour.Hi-res images are available in the media kit here

About True Balance

Owned and operated by BalanceHero Group, True Balance is an RBI authorized Prepaid Payment Instrument issuing entity and an emerging digital lending fintech platform. It offers small-ticket loans through its subsidiary and RBI licensed Non-Banking Financial Company - True Credits Private Limited and other RBI licensed partners. Founded in 2016, as a mobile app for users in India to efficiently manage their phone calls and data usage, True Balance is now India's one of the top financial services platforms providing solutions to all the financial needs of its users - from obtaining instant loans, paying utility bills to do prepaid recharges seamlessly. Till date, True Balance has raised US$85 million in equity funding from global investors including those in South Korea and India. The company aims to become the go-to financial services platform for the next billion people in India, playing a key role in the nationwide push towards the goal of Digital India and advancing financial inclusion amongst the unbanked and underbanked people.



