US deputy assistant secretary lauds Taiwan's vital role in global hi-tech supply chain

Rick Waters urges closer Taiwan-US cooperation to counter authoritarianism

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/25 10:40
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s role in the global high-tech supply chain is particularly important amid the worldwide chip shortage, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Rick Waters emphasized at a bilateral business meeting.

At the Taiwan-U.S. Business Forum in the Midwest held over the weekend in Ohio, Waters said that he supports a bilateral free trade agreement and the inclusion of Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework proposed by the Biden administration. Speaking on behalf of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he emphasized that the war between Russia and Ukraine has demonstrated the urgent need for Taiwan, the U.S., and other like-minded partners to support and cooperate with each other to jointly counter authoritarianism, the Liberty Times reported.

Waters lauded the close economic and trade cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. The two countries held the second U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue in November to strengthen semiconductor and supply chain security in response to China's economic coercion, he said.

The two countries also held the 11th Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council meeting in June, Waters added.

The Taiwan-U.S. Business Forum in the Midwest was organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, JobsOhio, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and the Taiwan Trade Center of Chicago.
