Montreal honors Guy Lafleur with chants, standing ovation

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 09:47
Players from the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens watch a video in memory of Guy Lafleur at Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game in Montrea...

Images of hockey great Guy Lafleur are projected onto the ice during a ceremony at Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadi...

A fan wears a Guy Lafleur jersey prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins in Montreal, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Laf...

A fan wears a Guy Lafleur jersey at Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins in Montreal, Sunday, ...

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield skates by the name of Guy Lafleur prior to an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Montreal, Sunday, April 2...

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher wears a No. 10 on his jersey in memory of Guy Lafleur prior to an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in M...

Hockey great Guy Lafleur's No. 10 is viewed during a ceremony at Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston...

Guy Lafleur's banner hangs in the rafters at Bell Centre prior to an NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins in Montreal,...

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal fans chanted the late Guy Lafleur's name Sunday night before Canadiens took the ice to play the Boston Bruins.

The Canadiens played tribute to the Hall of Famer who died Friday at age 70 with a ceremony.

A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur — listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life -- 1951 to 2022.

