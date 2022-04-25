Blunders continue at Taiwan's CTS News, premier labeled as president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following erroneous news crawl messages about China’s invasion and extreme natural disasters, Chinese Television System (CTS) news channels mislabeled Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as “president” on Sunday (April 24).

In response to the incident, CTS issued an apology saying that during its news broadcast on Sunday at noon, Su’s official title was wrongly displayed as “President” in a report about an opinion poll on the president’s performance. The television station said its graph-making staff was responsible for the mistake, and that the graph was “immediately corrected.”

According to CNA, CTS also announced that as an additional penalty, it has dismissed its Production and Broadcast Manager and Deputy Station Chief Tsai Ming-ta (蔡明達) from his duties as deputy station chief. Tsai also received two major demerits.

Tsai is the third executive to step off from his position following the series of blunders at CTS. On Friday (April 22), Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS) Chair Tchen Yu-chiou (陳郁秀) and CTS Acting Manager Chen Ya-lin (陳雅琳) resigned.

The resignations were a result of the television station’s news crawl messages broadcasted on Wednesday (April 20), the first group of which showed false reports including “New Taipei City hit by Chinese missile,” “war on the brink of erupting,” and “China makes frequent moves to prepare for war.” A second group of messages announced “fist-sized hail” in Taipei, “Tatun Volcano erupts,” and “petroleum found in Bashi Channel.”

While CTS had claimed that the accidentally broadcasted messages about China’s invasion were part of New Taipei City Fire Department’s disaster drill program, audiences were quick to point out that “hail in Taipei” and “petroleum in Bashi Channel” had nothing to do with New Taipei City.