Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation

COVID case contacts will be able to leave home isolation on 4th day

  146
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/25 10:22
(freepik image)

(freepik image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Cabinet on Sunday (April 24) approved a new plan by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that will enable contacts of COVID cases to leave home isolation on the fourth day if they test negative for the virus.

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) announced on Sunday that CECC officials presented the details of a new plan to shorten home isolation for contacts of COVID cases to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) earlier that day. Under the program, which has been dubbed "3+4," COVID case contacts must undergo home isolation for three days.

On the fourth day, the contacts must take a rapid antigen test and if the results are negative, they will be allowed to end their home isolation. However, they must then observe four days of self-health monitoring protocols, such as avoiding eating in restaurants or attending large events, while wearing a mask at all times in public.

Lo said that given that 99.5% of local cases since Jan. 1 of this year have been mild or asymptomatic, and in order to maintain a normal life for residents, the strategy has shifted to reserving quarantine facilities and medical resources for high-risk groups and those with moderate and severe symptoms. Lo reported that Su agreed in principle to the new shortened home isolation policy and narrowed range for people listed as contacts of COVID cases.

Lo said that since the preparation of supporting facilities and related details require the cooperation of local governments, the CECC will consult with county and city governments on the new policy as soon as possible before setting up an implementation date.
shortened quarantine
home isolation
home isolation rules
home quarantine
home quarantine rules
Covid contacts
easing restrictions
loosening restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
2022/04/23 16:20
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
2022/04/22 10:18
Taipei launches home care program for COVID patients
Taipei launches home care program for COVID patients
2022/04/20 11:17
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
2022/04/19 17:06
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
New Taipei woman faces up to NT$1 million fine for IG post about tossing trash during quarantine
2022/04/19 13:45

Updated : 2022-04-25 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid