Taiwan to launch '3+4' plan for COVID contact home isolation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Cabinet on Sunday (April 24) approved a new plan by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that will enable contacts of COVID cases to leave home isolation on the fourth day if they test negative for the virus.

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) announced on Sunday that CECC officials presented the details of a new plan to shorten home isolation for contacts of COVID cases to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) earlier that day. Under the program, which has been dubbed "3+4," COVID case contacts must undergo home isolation for three days.

On the fourth day, the contacts must take a rapid antigen test and if the results are negative, they will be allowed to end their home isolation. However, they must then observe four days of self-health monitoring protocols, such as avoiding eating in restaurants or attending large events, while wearing a mask at all times in public.

Lo said that given that 99.5% of local cases since Jan. 1 of this year have been mild or asymptomatic, and in order to maintain a normal life for residents, the strategy has shifted to reserving quarantine facilities and medical resources for high-risk groups and those with moderate and severe symptoms. Lo reported that Su agreed in principle to the new shortened home isolation policy and narrowed range for people listed as contacts of COVID cases.

Lo said that since the preparation of supporting facilities and related details require the cooperation of local governments, the CECC will consult with county and city governments on the new policy as soon as possible before setting up an implementation date.