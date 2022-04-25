Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Apple supplier Foxconn suspends production at two China factories, SCMP reports

By REUTERS
2022/04/25 10:00
A head pops out through a Foxconn logo in Shenzhen. 

A head pops out through a Foxconn logo in Shenzhen.  (AP photo)

April 25 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group (2317.TW) halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Updated : 2022-04-25 10:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid