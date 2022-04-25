Alexa
Gobert fined $25,000 for profanity during live TV interview

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 07:51
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sat...

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for using profanity during a live televised interview.

Gobert made the comments Saturday after dunking down a lob pass from Donovan Mitchell for the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left in a 100-99 victory over Dallas that evened the Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

Gobert was then asked about the talk about what the Jazz can accomplish in the playoffs and responded with a profane response.

Updated : 2022-04-25 09:33 GMT+08:00

