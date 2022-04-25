Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 07:51
Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday.

Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2.

Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once.

Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2).

NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 shots on goal to six for Toronto.

Sean Johnson saved two of the six shots he faced for NYCFC. Alex Bono saved seven of the 12 shots he faced for Toronto.

New York City played a man down for the last few minutes after Alfredo Morales was shown his second yellow card in the 89th.

NYCFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, while Toronto will host Cincinnati on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-25 09:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan mulls shortening COVID quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4,126 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5,092 local COVID cases
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese jets, anti-submarine helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
Taiwan to switch from home isolation to rapid testing
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
'Wasteful, expensive, futile': TSMC founder pulls no punches in US chipmaking critique
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan develops 2 variants of Chien Hsiang kamikaze drone
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 3,766 local COVID cases
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid
Taiwan's Fubon gets foot in Premier League door with Chelsea bid