New York City FC 5, Toronto FC 4

Toronto FC 2 2 — 4 New York City FC 1 4 — 5

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Jimenez, 5 (Osorio), 13th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Jimenez, 6 (Thompson), 27th; 3, New York City FC, Castellanos, 5 (Thiago), 38th.

Second Half_4, New York City FC, Thiago, 4, 49th; 5, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 2 (Castellanos), 54th; 6, New York City FC, Parks, 1, 58th; 7, New York City FC, Pereira, 1, 75th; 8, Toronto FC, Kerr, 1 (Pozuelo), 86th; 9, Toronto FC, Michael Bradley, 1 (Pozuelo), 90th+1.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Acevedo, New York City FC, 40th; Jimenez, Toronto FC, 44th; Morales, New York City FC, 83rd.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Ryan Graves, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

A_17,626.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Chris Mavinga, Shane O'Neill, Luca Petrasso (Deandre Kerr, 60th), Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio (Kadin Chung, 60th), Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson (Ifunanyachi Achara, 88th); Jesus Jimenez (Jordan Perruzza, 80th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Themi Antonoglou, 80th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Chris Gloster, 80th), Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray; Nicolas Acevedo (Gedion Zelalem, 75th), Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez; Valentin Castellanos (Heber, 80th, Vuk Latinovich, 90th+4), Talles Magno, Thiago (Gabriel Pereira, 75th).