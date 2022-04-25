Alexa
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/25 07:17
CENTRAL DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Kansas City 6 4 1 1 10 7 13
Chicago 6 2 2 2 8 6 8
Louisville 5 1 3 1 7 5 6
Houston 5 1 0 4 5 12 3
CENTRAL DIVISION Friday, March 18

Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, March 20

Chicago 3, Houston 1

Friday, March 25

Houston 3, Louisville 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago 1

Wednesday, March 30

Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Saturday, April 2

Louisville 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago 2, Houston 0

Friday, April 15

Kansas City 2, Houston 1

Saturday, April 16

Chicago 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, April 24

Kansas City 2, Chicago 1

Louisville at Houston, 6 p.m.

WEST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
OL Reign 6 4 2 0 11 5 14
Portland 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 6 1 2 3 9 11 5
ANGEL CITY FC 5 0 1 4 5 13 1
WEST DIVISION Friday, March 18

Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie

Saturday, March 19

San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1

Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Wednesday, March 30

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, April 2

San Diego Wave FC 4, Angel City FC 2

OL Reign 1, Portland 0

Thursday, April 14

OL Reign 3, San Diego Wave FC 1

Sunday, April 17

OL Reign 2, Angel City FC 1

Portland 3, San Diego Wave FC 2

Saturday, April 23

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 1, tie

Sunday, April 24

Portland at Angel City FC, 9 p.m.

EAST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 6 3 3 0 12 7 12
Washington 6 2 4 0 12 7 10
Gotham FC 6 1 3 2 5 8 6
Orlando 6 0 2 4 4 11 2
EAST DIVISION Saturday, March 19

North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie

Friday, March 25

Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie

Saturday, March 26

North Carolina 1, Orlando 0

Wednesday, March 30

Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0

North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie

Sunday, April 3

North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Washington 4, Orlando 1

Saturday, April 16

North Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Sunday, April 17

Washington 3, Gotham FC 1

Saturday, April 23

Washington 2, North Carolina 2, tie

Orlando 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

