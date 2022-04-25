NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|7
|13
|Chicago
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|8
|Louisville
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Houston
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|12
|3
Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie
Chicago 3, Houston 1
Houston 3, Louisville 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago 1
Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Kansas City 3, Houston 0
Louisville 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago 2, Houston 0
Kansas City 2, Houston 1
Chicago 1, Louisville 1, tie
Kansas City 2, Chicago 1
Louisville at Houston, 6 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|14
|Portland
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|10
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|11
|5
|ANGEL CITY FC
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|13
|1
Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie
San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie
OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1
Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
San Diego Wave FC 4, Angel City FC 2
OL Reign 1, Portland 0
OL Reign 3, San Diego Wave FC 1
OL Reign 2, Angel City FC 1
Portland 3, San Diego Wave FC 2
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 1, tie
Portland at Angel City FC, 9 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|3
|0
|12
|7
|12
|Washington
|6
|2
|4
|0
|12
|7
|10
|Gotham FC
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Orlando
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|11
|2
North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0
Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
North Carolina 1, Orlando 0
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie
North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 1, tie
Washington 4, Orlando 1
North Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Washington 3, Gotham FC 1
Washington 2, North Carolina 2, tie
Orlando 1, Gotham FC 1, tie