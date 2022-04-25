Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday.

Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.

Heath Hembree surrendered Ian Happ's first homer of the season in the eighth, but David Bednar worked the ninth for his second save. Peters, Wil Crowe, Hembree, Chris Stratton and Bednar combined for six innings of one-run ball on a rainy afternoon that turned into partly cloudy skies by the end of the game.

Chicago put runners on second and third in the ninth, but Willson Contreras struck out swinging for the second out. After Happ was walked intentionally, Frank Schwindel also struck out swinging, ending the game.

Newman, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Ben Gamel each drove in a run for the Pirates, who took three of four in the series.

A day after it collected 23 hits during a historic romp, Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games overall.

Shortstop Jonathan Villar committed a throwing error that brought home a run in the fourth, and the Cubs wasted a prime scoring opportunity in the seventh. With none out and runners on the corners, Nick Madrigal struck out looking, Rafael Ortega fouled out and Seiya Suzuki flied to center.

Patrick Wisdom also struck out swinging against Stratton with two runners on in the eighth.

The Cubs got off to another solid start, scoring in the first inning for the third time in the series. They have 16 first-inning runs over 16 games this season.

Ortega scampered home on a rare error on slick-fielding third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Frank Schwindel added an RBI single. But Brubaker limited the damage by striking out Villar and Jason Heyward.

Pittsburgh got one back on Gamel's RBI single in the second, and then went ahead to stay with two in the third against Justin Steele (1-2). Tsutsugo hit a sacrifice fly and Newman drove in Hayes with a tiebreaking double.

MAKING MOVES

The Pirates added another arm to their pitching staff, bringing up right-hander Beau Sulser from Triple-A Indianapolis. It’s the first major league promotion for Sulser, the brother of Miami Marlins reliever Cole Sulser. To make room on Pittsburgh’s 40- and 28-man rosters, outfielder Anthony Alford was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) pitched three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing three runs and eight hits. He is expected to make another rehab start with Iowa on Thursday or Friday. ... LHP Wade Miley (elbow inflammation) threw about 50 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday. He is expected to throw a live BP on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Following an off day, RHP Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.23 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against Milwaukee. RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.30 ERA) pitches for the visiting Brewers.

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (0-2, 8.78 ERA) starts Tuesday night at Atlanta in the opener of a six-game trip. LHP Max Fried (1-2, 3.50 ERA) pitches for the Braves.

